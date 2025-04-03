What's the story

As per reports, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have called promising young talent, Ayush Mhatre, for a mid-season trial in the ongoing IPL 2025.

The 17-year-old Mumbai-based cricketer debuted in the domestic circuit in 2024 and soon made waves with his phenomenal performance in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Mhatre's impressive skills have not gone unnoticed by CSK scouts, hence the opportunity.