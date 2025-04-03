CSK evaluate 17-year-old Mumbai opener Ayush Mhatre for IPL 2025
What's the story
As per reports, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have called promising young talent, Ayush Mhatre, for a mid-season trial in the ongoing IPL 2025.
The 17-year-old Mumbai-based cricketer debuted in the domestic circuit in 2024 and soon made waves with his phenomenal performance in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Mhatre's impressive skills have not gone unnoticed by CSK scouts, hence the opportunity.
Background
Mhatre earlier attended CSK trials
Mhatre had earlier been a part of a CSK trial but unfortunately went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
However, his talent hasn't gone unnoticed by CSK MD & CEO Kasi Viswanathan, who confirmed to The Times of India, "Yes, we've called him for trials. He has impressed our talent scouts."
Team dynamics
CSK dealing with batting crisis
CSK are already dealing with a top-order crisis in IPL 2025, with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking the number three spot.
Openers Rachin Ravindra and Rahul Tripathi have failed to deliver as a pair so far. There have been calls of getting Devon Conway in the batting order.
With a win and two defeats in three matches, CSK are placed seventh on the points table (IPL 2025).
Mhatre's inclusion could possibly inject fresh energy into the squad amid this crisis.
Statistics
Mhatre's impressive domestic performance
Aayush Mhatre was Mumbai's top run-scorer in the 2024/25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.
He made his Mumbai debut in the 2024 Irani Trophy and earned a place in the Ranji Trophy starting XI.
His incredible consistency featured two centuries and a fifty in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as well as two centuries in the Ranji Trophy.
Mhatre currently averages over 65 in List A cricket.
Trial details
Can CSK recruit Mhatre?
However, CSK have also clarified that they might not recruit Mhatre into their squad for the ongoing season.
"No, if there's any need, we'll do that. We're not picking anybody, it's just a trial," Viswanathan added.
The IPL rules prohibit franchises from signing players after the season commences unless there is an injury or departure in the main squad.