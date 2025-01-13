What's the story

We are at the buisness end of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy as four teams have made it to the semi-finals.

While Haryana will be up against Karnataka in the first semi-final on January 15, Vidarbha will face Maharashtra in the second on January 16.

All four sides have played quality cricket this season and would be raring to go all the way.

Here we look at the statistical preview of the VHT semis.