Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals: Presenting the statistical preview
What's the story
We are at the buisness end of the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy as four teams have made it to the semi-finals.
While Haryana will be up against Karnataka in the first semi-final on January 15, Vidarbha will face Maharashtra in the second on January 16.
All four sides have played quality cricket this season and would be raring to go all the way.
Here we look at the statistical preview of the VHT semis.
Performance
How the four teams have fared?
Haryana finished second in Group A before beating Bengal in the preliminary quarter-final and Gujarat in the quarter-final.
Karnataka beat Baroda in the quarter-final after topping Group C.
Maharashtra were the table toppers of Group B. They then piped Punjab in the quarter-final.
Each of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana won six of their seven league-stage games.
Vidarbha topped Group D, having clinched all their six games. They then triumphed over Rajasthan in the quarter-final.
Haryana
Key performers for Haryana
With 419 runs at 52.37, Ankit Kumar is Haryana's leading run-getter in the competition.
Himanshu Rana (318 at 35.33) and Nishant Sindhu (313 at 52.16) are the other Haryana batters with over 300 runs in the season.
With 16 scalps at an economy of 4.54, Anshul Kamboj is Haryana's leading wicket-taker.
Amit Rana and Sindhu have claimed 12 wickets apiece.
Karnataka
Key performers for Karnataka
Mayank Agarwal has led Karnataka from the front as he is the season's second-leading run-getter with 619 runs at 123.80.
This includes four centuries. KV Aneesh (342 runs at 57) is the only other Karnataka batter with 300-plus runs.
Shreyas Gopal is dominating the bowling chart for the team, having scalped 16 wickets.
Pacer Vasuki Koushik is right behind the leg-spinner with 15 scalps.
Vidarbha
Key performers for Vidarbha
Karun Nair is on a run-scoring spree for Vidarbha, having scored five tons across six innings. He has scored 664 runs so far, having been dismissed just once.
Dhruv Shorey (270 runs at 54) and Yash Rathod (268 runs at 67) have also contributed significantly.
With 14 wickets at an economy of 4.52, Harsh Dubey is the team's leading wicket-taker.
Nachiket Bhute trails him with 12 scalps.
Maharashtra
Key performers for Maharashtra
Siddhesh Veer is the leading run-getter for Maharashtra with 490 runs at 98.
Ankit Bawne, who has managed 325 runs at 81.25, is only other Maharashtra batter with 250-plus runs.
Pradeep Dadhe has scalped 14 wickets for the team at an economy of 4.62.
Rajneesh Gurbani and Satyajeet Bachhav have claimed 12 wickets apiece so far.