Devdutt Padikkal hammers second century in 2024 Ranji Trophy: Stats

1/3

Sports 1 min read

Devdutt Padikkal hammers second century in 2024 Ranji Trophy: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:27 pm Jan 20, 202404:27 pm

Devdutt Padikkal slams his fourth First-Class century (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Karnataka star batter Devdutt Padikkal played a brilliant knock on Day 2 against Goa in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The youngster clobbered his fourth First-Class hundred, while hammering his second in the ongoing season. Padikkal reached his milestone in 137 deliveries while smoking 13 boundaries. Karnataka were 225/1 when the Padikkal achieved his milestone. He has been extremely consistent this season across formats.

2/3

A great start to his First-Class career

Playing his 28th First-Class match, the 23-year-old batter has amassed 1,800-plus runs at an average above 39. Besides hammering four centuries, he has also compiled 11 fifties. His highest FC score of 193 came this season against Punjab. Padikkal made his debut in red-ball cricket for Karnataka in 2018 and since then he has been a mainstay for them in all three formats.

3/3

A superb outing at the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Padikkal was at his dominant best for Karnataka in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy as he clocked 465 runs in only five matches at an average of 155 (SR: 120.46). The youngster hammered two centuries and three fifties with 50-plus scores in all five games.