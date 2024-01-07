Ranji Trophy 2024: Prerak Mankad shines with 104* against Jharkhand

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:08 pm Jan 07, 202402:08 pm

Prerak Mankad smashed his second First-Class century (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Saurashtra all-rounder Prerak Mankad hammered a fluent century against Jharkhand on Day 3 of the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The 29-year-old slammed his second First-Class century. Mankad remained unbeaten at 104* as Saurashtra declared for 578/4 in the first innings. The all-rounder's 176-ball 104* was laced with 12 boundaries as Saurashtra compiled a massive lead of 432 runs after bundling out Jharkhand for 142.

Mankad was exceptional with the bat

The all-rounder came to the crease when Saurashtra lost Arpit Vasavada at 322/4. Mankad joined forces with Cheteshwar Pujara and the duo complimented each other while compiling a 256*-run partnership. Surprisingly, Pujara was the more aggressive of the two batters as Mankad provided him with the desired support. While Mankad reached the triple-figure mark, Pujara hammered his 17th First-Class double century.

A look at Mankad's First-Class numbers

Playing his 48th First-Class match, Mankad has amassed 2,151 runs at an average above 31. Besides two centuries, the 29-year-old has smashed 14 fifties in this format. Mankad made his FC debut for Saurashtra back in 2016 and since then, he has been a mainstay for the team. The pacer has also claimed 43 wickets at an average above 40.

How has the match proceeded?

Jharkhand had a tumultuous time after they were sent to bat. They lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 142. Chirag Jani bagged a fifer while Jaydev Unadkat and Adityasinh Jadeja claimed two wickets each. In reply, Harvik Desai (85) started the innings brilliantly before Pujara slammed 243*. Mankad hammered a ton as Saurashtra compiled 574/4d, taking a 432-run lead.