Coco Gauff scripts these unique records by winning Auckland title

By Rajdeep Saha 02:00 pm Jan 07, 202402:00 pm

Coco Gauff successfully defended the ASB Classic title (Photo credit: X/@WTA)

Coco Gauff successfully defended the ASB Classic title by overcoming No. 2 seed Elina Svitolina at the WTA 250 event. By winning the trophy in Auckland, Gauff has scripted a couple of unique records. Gauff has become the fourth player to win back-to-back titles in Auckland. As per Opta, she is the third teenager in the past decade to successfully defend a WTA title.

Massive records for Gauff

Gauff has joined Patty Fendick (1988 and 1989), Eleni Daniilidou (2003 and 2004) and Julia Goerges (2018 and 2019) to become the fourth player to win back-to-back titles in Auckland. Meanwhile, Gauff has joined Leylah Fernandez (Monterrey 2021-22) and Svitolina (Baku 2013-14) as the third teenager in the past decade to successfully defend a WTA title.

Decoding the key fast facts

Reigning US Open champion Gauff has claimed 10 straight matches at the ASB Classic. She holds a 20-1 record in sets at the tournament spanning her two title runs. The 19-year-old has claimed her seventh WTA Tour honor and is 7-1 in finals. As per WTA, since the start of last summer's hard-court season, she has a 29-4 win-loss record on the surface.

H2H record and match stats

Gauff overcame Svitolina in a 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 affair. This was the second career meeting between Svitolina and Gauff. It's tied 1-1 at the moment. Gauff fired in three aces to Svitolina's zero. However, she had seven double faults. Gauff converted 6/13 break points.

Gauff's journey in the tourney

Gauff started the ASB Classic 2024 tournament in Auckland by beating Claire Liu 6-4, 6-2. Brenda Fruhvirtova was her next scalp. Gauff took her opponent down in a 6-3, 6-0 affair. Gauff overcame Varvara Gracheva 6-1, 6-1 in a breezy quarter-final clash. In the semis, she beat Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1. And now, she took down Svitolina in a three-set affair.