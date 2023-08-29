US Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas storms into the second round

US Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas storms into the second round

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 29, 2023 | 02:36 pm 2 min read

Tsitsipas defeated Milos Raonic 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to start his 2023 US open campaign

Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas marched his way into the second round of the 2023 US Open. The Greek star defeated a tricky Milos Raonic, as he won 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets. The 25-year-old two-time Grand Slam finalist played in a disciplined manner. Notably, Tsitsipas lost the first-round clash at the US Open last year. So this was a good start for him.

Key stats from the match

Tsitsipas won 92 points which included 25 winners in the match. He slammed seven aces to Raonic's eight but had only five double faults to the Canadian's eight. He had a win percentage of 84 and 65 on his first and second serves respectively. Tsitsipas won five out of 14 break points. Raonic recorded 48 unforced errors to Tsitsipas' only 20.

Tsitsipas will look to go beyond the third round

The Greek's best record at the Flushing Meadows is reaching the third round. Surprisingly, he has never reached the second week of the US Open. Tsitsipas reached the third round twice in 2020 and 2021. However, this time, he will aim to outdo himself and reach the second week. He has a 14-3 win-loss record in majors this year.

Tsitsipas scripted this record

As per Opta, following his win over Raonic, Tsitsipas has a win percentage of 97% after taking the first set in a match in 2023. The Greek star only trails Daniil Medvedev (97.6%) this year- a minimum of 10 wins.

A look at Tsitsipas' record in Grand Slams this year

Tsitsipas started the year brilliantly by reaching the finals of the Australian Open. Although he lost to Novak Djokovic, he did well to reach there in the first place. He made it to the quarter-finals of the French Open but went down against Carlos Alcaraz. The Greek reached the fourth round at Wimbledon as he lost to Christopher Eubanks in a marathon match.

Tsitsipas will face Dominic Stricker in the second round

Tsitsipas will face Swiss youngster Dominic Stephan Stricker in the second round. Stricker won his first-round clash against Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. The two players met each other only once before this game, and Tsitsipas won the match fair and share. The Greek star defeated him at the Stuttgart Open in 2022 (6-3, 6-4).

