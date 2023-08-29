US Open 2023: Novak Djokovic beats Muller, reclaims top spot

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 29, 2023 | 02:01 pm 3 min read

Djokovic reclaims top ranking from Carlos Alcaraz with emphatic first round win at US Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

Serbian star Novak Djokovic has started his US Open campaign with a win over Alexandre Muller. He defeated the Frenchman 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 to storm into the second round. With this win, Djokovic has reclaimed the top spot spot from Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP Rankings. Notably, the Serb will begin his 390th week at the top. Here are the key stats.

A look at the key stats from the match

Djokovic won 78 points, which includes 32 winners in the match. The three-time US Open champion registered five double faults to Muller's only four. The Serb slammed six aces, while the Frenchman could only manage four. Djokovic had a win percentage of 71 and 94 in the first and second serves respectively. He won eight out of the 13 break points available.

Djokovic will look to match Rod Laver and Mats Wilander

As per Opta, if Djokovic wins the US Open then he could become the third player in the Open Era to win the men's singles title at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open in a calendar year. Notably, tennis greats like Rod Laver achieved this feat in 1969, while Mats Wilander claimed it in 1988. Djokovic will look to match them.

18th first-set bagel in Grand Slams!

Djokovic registered his 18th first-set bagel at Grand Slams. He has the most first-set bagels at majors, more than any other male player in the Open Era. Rafael Nadal trails him with 13 first-set bagels. This was Djokovic's 14th career bagel at the US Open.

Djokovic reclaims the top spot (ATP Rankings)

With the win over Muller, Djokovic overtook Alcaraz in the ATP ranking points to reclaim the top spot. The Serb defeated the young Spaniard in the finals of the Cincinnati Masters 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) and only needed a first-round win to snatch the top spot. Alcaraz is defending his US Open crown and won't receive any points.

Djokovic scripted this Grand Slam record

Djokovic's first-round win over Muller is his 67th consecutive first-round win at Grand Slams. As per Opta, this is the longest streak maintained by any male player at the majors in the Open Era. Djokovic is now 17-0 in the first round of the US Open. The Serb has never lost the first-round clash at the Flushing Meadows since his debut in 2005.

Djokovic will play Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round

The 23-time Grand Slam winner will face Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round. The Spaniard defeated Ethan Quinn in the first round (6-4, 6-4, 6-3). Djokovic has never faced the 26-year-old on the ATP Tour.

