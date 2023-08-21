Stats that define legend Novak Djokovic's record-extending win in Cincinnati

Written by Parth Dhall August 21, 2023

Novak Djokovic won his 39th Masters 1000 title (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic beat Carlos Alcaraz, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, to win the Western and Southern Open title. The former saved a championship point and claimed a 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) victory in what was a classic. Notably, Djokovic secured a record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title. The match ran for three hours and 49 minutes, the longest best-of-three final in ATP Tour history.

39th ATP Masters 1000 title, third in Cincinnati

As mentioned, Djokovic earned his record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 trophy after winning in Cincinnati. Rafael Nadal follows Djokovic, with 36 such titles. The former remains the only man to have won each of the nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments. Besides, Djokovic claimed his third Western and Southern Open title, having also won the tournament in 2018 and 2020.

The oldest champion at Cincinnati Masters

At 36, Djokovic has become the oldest champion at the Western and Southern Open, the annual hard-court tennis tournament held in Cincinnati. He broke the record of Ken Rosewall, who achieved this feat at 35.

A record-breaking 95th ATP Tour title

As far as the overall ATP Tour titles are concerned, Djokovic has won his 95th trophy. He broke a tie with legend Ivan Lendl, who finished with 94 titles. Only Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) have won more titles than Djokovic on the ATP Tour. Among active players, Nadal is Djokovic's closest rival, having won 92 titles.

Djokovic surpasses Lendl and Nadal

The one in the Western and Southern Open final was Djokovic's 1,069th match-win on the ATP Tour. He went past Lendl and Nadal (1,068 each). Djokovic is only behind Connors (1,274) and Federer (1,251) in this regard.

Djokovic extends his Big Titles lead

Djokovic has been playing a top brand of tennis of late. He had already overtaken rivals Nadal and Federer in terms of Big Titles, which comprise Grand Slam championships, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, and Olympic singles gold medals. Djokovic has now won 68 Big Titles compared to that of Nadal (59) and Federer (54).

Only player with over 60 Big Titles

Djokovic remains the only player to have won over 60 Big Titles (men's singles). He has won 68 out of 215 such championships. As mentioned, Nadal and Federer trail the Serbian in this regard.

A look at other notable stats

As per Opta, Djokovic won his ninth ATP title after saving match points during a tournament. He did so in a final for the fourth time - Shanghai 2012 (vs Andy Murray), Wimbledon 2019 (vs Federer), and Adelaide 2023 (vs Sebastian Korda). Djokovic now has the joint-most hard-court wins (10) against the world number one (ATP Rankings) Juan Martin del Potro.

