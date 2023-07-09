Sports

2023 Wimbledon, Andrey Rublev reaches quarter-finals: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 09, 2023 | 09:57 pm 2 min read

Men's singles tennis star Andrey Rublev claimed a crucial fourth-round win against Alexander Bublik

Men's singles tennis star Andrey Rublev claimed a crucial fourth-round win against Alexander Bublik to book a place in the last eight of the 2023 Wimbledon. Rublev dished out a 7-6, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4 win over Bublik to reach his maiden quarter-final at Wimbledon. Overall, the Russian seventh seed has reached his eighth quarter-final across Grand Slams. Here's more.

Key numbers for Rublev

Rublev has now raced to a 35-13 win-loss record in 2023 on the ATP Tour. He has so far claimed one title. His tally across Grand Slams read as 52-22, including 9-3 at Wimbledon. In terms of the head-to-head record against Bublik, Russia's Rublev has raced to a 4-1 win-loss record.

Here are the match stats

Rublev managed 21 aces in the match compared to Bublik's 39. Rublev committed just two double faults as Bublik faltered with 13 double faults. Rublev claimed an 80% win on the first serve and a 68% win on the second. He converted 3/9 break points.

Roman Safiullin extends dream run

Roman Safiullin became the first man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on event debut since 2014. He moved past Denis Shapovalov, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3. As per Opta, Safiullin is now the third player below 75 in the ATP Rankings to reach a Wimbledon quarter-final in the last decade, after Lukasz Kubot (#130, 2013) and Nick Kyrgios (#144, 2014).

Rublev claims this record

As per Opta, Rublev has moved to a career win rate of 73.1% on grass. Among players in the ATP's top 20, Rublev trails only two - Novak Djokovic (86%) and Carlos Alcaraz (84.6%).

