2023 Wimbledon, Daniil Medvedev reaches fourth round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 08, 2023 | 09:12 pm 1 min read

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev has reached the fourth round at the 2023 Wimbledon after overcoming Marton Fucsovics (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Russian tennis ace Daniil Medvedev has reached the fourth round at the 2023 Wimbledon after overcoming Marton Fucsovics in four sets. Medvedev won the contest 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. With this win, Medvedev has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second time. Medvedev, who is the third seed, leads the ATP Tour with 44 match wins. Here's more.

Key numbers for Medvedev

With this win, Medvedev's Wimbledon tally reads 11-4. Overall at Grand Slams, his win-loss record is 62-23. In 2023, Medvedev reached the third round at Australian Open before being eliminated in the first round at Roland Garros. On the ATP Tour, his record in 2023 reads 44-8. He has already won five honors this season.

H2H record and match stats

In terms of the head-to-head record, Medvedev leads Fucsovics 3-1. Before this meeting, Medvedev was beaten at the 2020 Roland Garros by Fucsovics. In terms of the match stats, Medvedev doled out six aces compared to his opponent's four. He also committed five double faults with Fucsovics committing four. Medvedev had a 76% win on the first serve and converted 3/8 break points.

