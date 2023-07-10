Sports

Christopher Eubanks knocks Stefanos Tsitsipas out of Wimbledon: Stats

Christopher Eubanks knocks Stefanos Tsitsipas out of Wimbledon: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 10, 2023 | 09:38 pm 3 min read

Eubanks bounced back to win in five sets (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas has been knocked out of 2023 Wimbledon after losing to Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 16 on July 10. The latter bounced back after losing the first set and won 3-6, 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. Tsitsipas had an opportunity to qualify for his maiden Wimbledon quarter-final. The 2023 Australian Open runner-up was vying for his maiden Grand Slam title.

Here are the match stats

Eubanks won a total of 147 points and 53 winners in the match. He struck more aces (13) than that of Tsitsipas (11). Tsitsipas had a win percentage of 80 and 59 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 34% of the receiving points. Notably, Eubanks covered a distance of 3,009.9 meters throughout the match.

Eubanks reaches his maiden major quarter-final

Eubanks's win over Tsitsipas is special as it propelled him to his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final. Before this, the American hadn't gone past the second round at majors. Notably, Eubanks made his main-draw appearance at Wimbledon this time. While the American is yet to open his account at the French Open, he owns one win each at the Australian Open and the US Open.

'Absolutely insane', says Eubanks after beating Tsitsipas

"I feel like I'm living a dream right now. This is absolutely insane," Eubanks said in his on-court interview after the match. "When you paint all of the context... I've tried so much to just block everything out and focus on the next match, as cliché as it sounds, but [reaching my first major quarter-final] is surreal. I can't believe it."

Oldest debutant to attain this feat

As per Opta, Eubanks has become the oldest debutant to reach the men's singles quarter-final at Wimbledon. The American attained this feat at 27 years and 66 days. It was his ninth consecutive tour-level win.

Eubanks won in Mallorca this year

Prior to the 2023 Wimbledon, Eubanks clinched his maiden ATP title in Mallorca. During the tournament, he defeated lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech to reach his first ATP semi-final. In the penultimate clash, Eubanks saved five match points and defeated Lloyd Harris. The American then overcame Adrian Mannarino in the final to lift his maiden ATP trophy. Eubanks is 16-10 in the season.

Tsitsipas's bid continues; Eubanks to face Medvedev

As mentioned, Tsitsipas was eyeing his maiden Grand Slam title. He is yet to reach the quarter-final at Wimbledon and the US Open. He has been a runner-up at the Australian Open and the French Open. On the other hand, Eubanks will face a resurgent Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. The latter received a walkover from Jiri Lehecka when he was leading 6-4, 6-2.

Share this timeline