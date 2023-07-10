Sports

Daniil Medvedev reaches maiden Wimbledon quarter-finals; Lehecka retires through injury

Written by Parth Dhall July 10, 2023 | 07:23 pm 1 min read

This is Medvedev's best run at Wimbledon (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Russian ace Daniil Medvedev reached his maiden quarter-finals at Wimbledon after Jiri Lehecka retired through injury in the Round of 16. The former received a walkover when he was leading 6-4, 6-2. Medvedev's previous-best run at the grass-court major came in 2021 when he had a fourth-round exit. The 2021 US Open champion is vying for his second major title.

Here are the match stats

Medvedev won a total of 70 points and 17 winners in the match. He struck more aces (9) than that of Lehecka (5). Medvedev had a win percentage of 97 and 44 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 45% of the receiving points. Notably, Medvedev covered a distance of 1,720.2 meters throughout the match.

