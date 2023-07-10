Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Bopanna, Ebden reach round of 16

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 10, 2023 | 06:21 pm 1 min read

Bopanna and Ebden reach the round of 16 in Wimbledon 2023 (Photo credit: Twitter/@BNPPARIBASOPEN)

Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna along with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden have reached the round of 16 in the men's doubles in Wimbledon 2023. The Indo-Australian duo defeated the English pair of Jacob Fearnley and Johannus Monday in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) in only 69 minutes. The sixth seed had a slow start but bounced back strongly to beat the wildcard pair.

A look at the match stats

Bopanna and Ebden slammed five aces in comparison to Fearnley and Monday's two. The Indo-Australian pair won 87 and 70 percent of the first-serve and second-serve points respectively. Bopanna-Ebden claimed three out of seven break points while winning 66 total points.

Bopanna-Ebden to face David Pel and Reese Stalder in pre-quarterfinals

Bopanna and Ebden will face an alternate pair of David Pel from the Netherlands and Reese Stalder from the USA in the round of 16 of the men's doubles in Wimbledon 2023. Pel and Stalder defeated the 11th seeds Lloyd Glasspool and Nicolas Mahut 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(7). Bopanna's best Wimbledon record in men's doubles is reaching the semi-finals (2013 and 2015).

