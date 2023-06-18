Sports

Katie Boulter wins the 2023 Rothesay Open in Nottingham: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha June 18, 2023 | 08:05 pm 2 min read

Katie Boukter has won the 2023 Nottingham Open (Photo credit: Twitter/@katiecboulter)

In the first all-British final on the WTA Tour in 46 years, British No. 1 women's singles tennis player, Katie Boulter, defeated Jodie Burrage 6-3, 6-3 to win the Rothesay Open in Nottingham. As per WTA, she now has a 5-0 record against her fellow British opponents. Notably, she came into the tourney as a wildcard. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Boulter doled out one ace compared to Burrage's two. She also committed two double faults to her opponent's three. Boulter clocked a 75% win on the first serve and a 47% win on the second. She converted 4/5 break points.

Sealed and delivered!

Boulter's journey in the tourney

In the round of 32, Boulter defeated Emily Appleton 6-1, 6-3. In the round of 16, she tasted a win against Daria Snigur (7-5, 6-3). In the last eight, Boulter claimed a win against Harriet Dart (6-3, 7-5). In the semis, Boulter prevailed against fellow British star Heather Watson (6-4, 7-5). And now in the final, she defeated Burrage.

First all-British final since 1977

Boulter and Burrage faced off in the first all-British final since 1977. Both players were in their first WTA final of their respective careers. Boulter has now become the first British champion since Emma Raducanu won the 2021 US Open. In terms of the head-to-head record, Boulter now owns a 3-0 lead.

