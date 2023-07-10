Sports

Novak Djokovic reaches his 14th Wimbledon quarter-final: Key stats

Novak Djokovic reaches his 14th Wimbledon quarter-final: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 10, 2023 | 09:04 pm 2 min read

Novak Djokovic beat Hubert Hurkacz in four sets

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic defeated Hubert Hurkacz to reach the quarter-finals of 2023 Wimbledon on July 10. The former world number claimed a 7-6(6), 7-6(6), 5-7, 6-4 win in a rain-curtailed encounter. Notably, Djokovic has qualified for his 14th quarter-final at Wimbledon. He had earlier earned his 350th win at Grand Slams (main draw). Here are the key stats.

Here are the key stats

Djokovic won a total of 142 points and 44 winners in the match. Hurkacz struck as many as 33 aces, while Djokovic also recorded 18 of them. Djokovic had a win percentage of 89 and 61 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 28% of the receiving points. Notably, Hurkacz covered a distance of 3378.0 meters throughout the match.

Djokovic favorite to win the title

Djokovic is the favorite to win Wimbledon this time too. He has won the last four Wimbledon titles (2018-2022). In 2022, he clinched his seventh title at the grass-court Grand Slam. If the Serb wins again, then he will draw level with Roger Federer, who won eight Wimbledon titles in the Open Era. Federer clinched the Wimbledon title in 2003-2007, 2009, 2012, and 2017.

His sensational run in 2023

Djokovic has been in sensational form in 2023 by winning the Australian Open and the French Open. Therefore, his win-loss record remains 17-0 at the Grand Slams this year. Overall, he started the year dominantly by winning the Adelaide International. He defeated USA's Sebastian Korda in the finals. Djokovic has a 30-4 win-loss record, having bagged three trophies this year.

A record quarter-final appearance for Djokovic

As mentioned, Djokovic has reached his 14th men's singles quarter-final at Wimbledon. He has equaled legend Jimmy Connors in this regard and now has the joint second-most Wimbledon quarter-final appearances in the Open Era. The duo is now only behind Federer, who owns 18 such appearances. Boris Becker (11) and Andy Murray (10) have also reached this stage 10 or more times.

Djokovic is 90-10 at Wimbledon

Djokovic now has a win-loss record of 90-10 at Wimbledon. His win percentage of 90 at Wimbledon is the joint second-best in the Open Era along with Pete Sampras. Legend Bjorn Borg tops the list with a win percentage of 92.7.

Share this timeline