Dominic Thiem wins his first US Open match since 2020

Sports

Dominic Thiem wins his first US Open match since 2020

Written by Parth Dhall August 29, 2023 | 01:16 am 2 min read

Austrian star Dominic Thiem sailed into the second round of the 2023 US Open after beating 25th seed Alexander Bublik on August 28. The former claimed a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win in an hour and 54 minutes. Notably, Thiem has won the first match at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2021. This was also his first US Open match-win since 2020.

A look at the match stats

Thiem won a total of 96 points and 26 winners in the match. He struck as many as eight aces. The Austrian had a win percentage of 73 and 58 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted six of his 10 break points. Bublik (44) had more unforced errors than Thiem (21). The former recorded a total of 17 double faults.

Thiem bounces back!

As mentioned, Thiem has won the first match at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2021. The 2020 US Open winner last went past the opening round (majors) at the 2021 Australian Open. He had a fourth-round exit at that Slam. Notably, this was also Thiem's first US Open match-win since his titular run in 2020.

Thiem breaks the deadlock

Thiem has been in a downward spiral at Grand Slams of late. The Austrian star finally breaks the deadlock after suffering first-round exits at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year. In fact, he was winless in his last six Grand Slam matches - Australian Open (2023), French Open (2021, 2022, and 2023), Wimbledon (2023), and US Open (2022).

Thiem reached the final in Kitzbuhel

Earlier this month, Thiem, ranked 81st, reached the final in Kitzbuhel (ATP 250). However, he lost to Sebastian Baez in straight sets. Before that, Thiem struggled to win consecutive matches on the tour. The Austrian has a win-loss record of 14-18 in the ongoing season.

Thiem to face Ben Shelton

Thiem, the former world number three, will take on American star Ben Shelton in the second round. The latter beat Pedro Cachin 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 with a formidable comeback. Notably, this is Shelton's second appearance at the US Open.

Share this timeline