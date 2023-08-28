US Open, Iga Swiatek reaches second round: Interesting stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 29, 2023 | 12:17 am 2 min read

Iga Swiatek won the match in just 58 minutes (Image source: Twitter/@wta)

Top seed Iga Swiatek stormed past Rebecca Peterson to reach the second round at the 2023 US Open on August 28. Swiatek, who is out to defend her crown, claimed a 6-0, 6-1 win in the women's singles clash in just 58 minutes. Notably, Swiatek has claimed her 16th successive win in the first round of a Grand Slam. Here are the key stats.

Key stats from the match

Swiatek won a total of 52 points and 20 winners in the match. She struck as many as four aces. The former had a win percentage of 77 and 58 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted five of her six break points. Peterson (16) had more unforced errors than Swiatek (15). Both players recorded a double fault each.

Swiatek extends her streak

As mentioned, Swiatek has secured her 16th successive win in the first round of a Grand Slam. In fact, she has suffered only one first-round exit at Grand Slams (2019 Wimbledon). Since the 2019 US Open, Swiatek hasn't lost a set in major first rounds.

Swiatek would want to defend her crown

Polish star and world number one, Swiatek will be keen to defend her US Open crown. A winner of four Grand Slams, Swiatek will want to add to the French Open crown this year. Since winning the Poland Open, Swiatek exited in the semis of the Canadian Open and Western & Southern Open. She is 54F-9 this year, having won four titles.

Swiatek attains these massive feats

It is worth noting that Swiatek has won 31 out of 34 Grand Slam matches since catapulting to the top spot (WTA Rankings) in March 2022. The world number one has emulated Justine Henin in this regard. Serena Williams, Monica Seles, Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova, and Martina Hingis are the only players with a better record as the world number one.

And, another record!

Swiatek has now won a bagel (6-0) as many as 18 times in 2023. Over the past two seasons, the Polish star has achieved this feat 41 times. She is the first to do so since Seles and Graf in 1991/92.

