US Open 2023: Rebeka Masarova knocks out Maria Sakkari

Written by Parth Dhall August 28, 2023 | 10:38 pm 1 min read

Spain's Rebeka Masarova stunned eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the first round of the 2023 US Open on August 28. The former claimed a 6-4, 6-4 win to produce the first major upset at this year's hard-court Grand Slam. While Masarova secured her second win at the US Open, Sakkari continues to struggle across majors. Here are the key stats.

Key stats from the match

Masarova won a total of 67 points and 22 winners in the match. She struck more aces (4) than Sakkari (3). The former had a win percentage of 67 and 63 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted each of her three break points. Notably, Masarova (21) had more unforced errors than Sakkari (18). Sakkari registered the match's only double fault.

