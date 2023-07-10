Sports

2023 Wimbledon: Elina Svitolina overcomes Victoria Azarenka to reach quarters

2023 Wimbledon: Elina Svitolina overcomes Victoria Azarenka to reach quarters

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 10, 2023 | 01:30 am 2 min read

Svitolina doled out eight aces compared to Azarenka's four (Photo credit: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Elina Svitolina overcame veteran women's singles tennis player Victoria Azarenka in a dramatic three-set duel at the 2023 Wimbledon. 19th seed Azarenka took the first set 6-2 before Svitolina fought back to clinch the second 6-4. Both players held their nerves in a tense third set as it went to a tiebreak. Svitolina then dug deep to win the tiebreak 7-6 (11-9).

Here are the match stats

Svitolina doled out eight aces compared to Azarenka's four. Azarenka also committed an unwanted eight double faults to Svitolina's none. Svitolina claimed a 73% win on the first serve and a 38% win on the second. She converted 3/9 break points.

Do you know?

As per Opta, since 2015, the year Svitolina reached her first Grand Slam quarters, the Ukrainian is one of the four players to appear in 10+ quarter-finals in such events along with Serena Williams (16), Simona Halep (13), and Karolina Pliskova (11).

Maiden win for Svitolina against Azarenka and other stats

Svitolina now has a 16-8 win-loss record on the WTA Tour in 2023. At Grand Slams, Svitolina's win-loss tally is 83-37, including 15-8 at Wimbledon. Svitolina has now claimed her maiden win over Azarenka in what was the pair's sixth meeting. Azarenka led her 5-0 before this. Meanwhile, Azarenka now owns a 17-13 win-loss record in 2023.

Share this timeline