Aryna Sabalenka reaches her second Wimbledon quarter-final: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 10, 2023 | 10:33 pm 1 min read

Sabalenka will face Madison Keys in the quarter-finals (Source: Twitter/@Wimbledon)

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon after beating 21st seed Ekaterina Alexandrova on July 10. The Belarusian star claimed a 6-4, 6-0 win after over 70 minutes at the All-England Club. Notably, Sabalenka has qualified for her second quarter-final at Wimbledon. She will face 25th seed Madison Keys in the last eight. Here are the key stats.

Sabalenka won a total of 147 points and 53 winners in the match. She struck more aces (7) than that of Alexandrova (3). Alexandrova had a win percentage of 77 and 60 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 49% of the receiving points. Notably, Alexandrova covered a distance of 1295.6 meters throughout the match.

