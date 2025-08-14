AS Roma make move for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho

Italian club AS Roma have made a move to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho , according to BBC Sport. The 25-year-old has been left out of the first-team training at United and is looking for a new club before the transfer window closes on September 1. As per the report, Man United sources did not reveral the size of the bid from the Serie A club, nor whether it has been accepted. Here's more.

Rival interest Juventus have been linked with Sancho all summer Juventus, who have qualified for this season's Champions League, are also said to be interested in Sancho. The club has been linked with the player for quite some time now. Napoli were also interested in Sancho. However, they moved on to other targets. The former Borussia Dortmund player returned to Man United this summer after Chelsea paid a £5 million penalty to avoid an obligation to buy him. He had spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge.

Contract complexities Are Roma looking at a loan deal for Sancho? There are also reports that Roma could be interested in a loan deal with Sancho, possibly including clauses that could be triggered at the end of the season. However, this is complicated by the fact that Sancho's contract with United expires next summer. While the club has an option to extend it by another year, given his salary, it remains uncertain if they would want to do so.

Sale strategy Man United keen to offload Sancho United are determined to sell Sancho. However, as September approaches without a deal in place, they may consider a loan move to reduce their wage bill. Four players - Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrrell Malacia - have been training away from boss Ruben Amorim's squad since pre-season started last month. The club believes these players will leave before the transfer window closes.