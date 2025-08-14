Lowest team totals in Duleep Trophy history
The 2025/26 Indian domestic cricket season will kick off with the iconic Duleep Trophy on August 28. The red-ball tournament, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), returns to its traditional zonal format, with six zones taking part. Ahead of the tourney, let's look at the lowest team totals in Duleep Trophy history.
#1
North Zone and East Zone: 48
The lowest Duleep Trophy score is jointly held by North Zone and East Zone. In 1961, North Zone perished for 48 against South Zone in Chennai. They eventually lost by an innings and 88 runs. Over seven years later (1969), East Zone were bowled out for an identical score by South Zone in Kolkata. They lost the semi-final by 127 runs.
#2
East Zone: 62 vs South Zone, 2014
In the 2014 Duleep Trophy semi-final, South Zone beat East Zone by an innings and 118 runs. The Vinay Kumar-led South Zone racked up 264 in the low-scoring encounter. Robin Uthappa scored a century. East Zone, who received a follow-on, perished for 84 and 62. No other side has registered a sub-65 score in Duleep Trophy history.
#3
Central Zone: 67 vs North Zone, 1995
In a dramatic 1995 encounter in Bhilwara, Central Zone beat North Zone despite perishing for 67. The Rizwan Shamshad-led Central Zone amassed 404 in the first innings. They were powered by a ton from Yogesh Ghare. Despite scoring a below-par 259, North Zone bowled Central Zone out for 67. However, North Zone were dismantled for 112 while chasing 213.