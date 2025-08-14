The 2025/26 Indian domestic cricket season will kick off with the iconic Duleep Trophy on August 28. The red-ball tournament, organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), returns to its traditional zonal format, with six zones taking part. Ahead of the tourney, let's look at the lowest team totals in Duleep Trophy history.

#1 North Zone and East Zone: 48 The lowest Duleep Trophy score is jointly held by North Zone and East Zone. In 1961, North Zone perished for 48 against South Zone in Chennai. They eventually lost by an innings and 88 runs. Over seven years later (1969), East Zone were bowled out for an identical score by South Zone in Kolkata. They lost the semi-final by 127 runs.

#2 East Zone: 62 vs South Zone, 2014 In the 2014 Duleep Trophy semi-final, South Zone beat East Zone by an innings and 118 runs. The Vinay Kumar-led South Zone racked up 264 in the low-scoring encounter. Robin Uthappa scored a century. East Zone, who received a follow-on, perished for 84 and 62. No other side has registered a sub-65 score in Duleep Trophy history.