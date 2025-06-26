Juventus enter race to sign Manchester United's Jadon Sancho: Details

Juventus are set to hold further talks with Manchester United over a possible transfer of winger Jadon Sancho. According to Sky Sports, the two clubs arranged a video call to find a conclusion in terms of seeing how things can be done. The Italian giants are keen on beating their Serie A rivals Napoli in signing Sancho, who has one year left on his contract with United. Here are further details.

Transfer talks Man United want £25 million for Sancho Sancho, who was signed by Manchester United for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, spent last season on loan at Chelsea. He returned to United after the West London club paid a £5 million penalty to avoid an obligation of buying him. Now, with just one year left on his current deal and an option for another 12 months, United are reportedly valuing Sancho at around £25 million.

Potential pay cut Napoli have been interested in Sancho Napoli are also interested in signing Sancho, along with Juventus's Federico Chiesa. However, a move to the Serie A club would require Sancho to take a pay cut. Chelsea had previously tried to renegotiate his salary but failed to reach an agreement. Meanwhile, Napoli are also looking at PSV forward Noa Lang and Bologna's Dan Ndoye as potential signings for their attacking lineup.

Information Fenerbahce lodge £15m bid for Sancho, claims report As per a report in standard.co.uk, Turkish club Fenerbahce have lodged a £15m bid for Sancho. Apart from offering a bid, Fenerbahce have also agreed to the player's wage demands.

Information Sancho part of attacking group not wanted by United Sancho has returned to United's Carrington training ground, but is set to miss out on the club's preseason tour of the United States. He is unlikely to be part of Ruben Amorim's squad alongside Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Loan review Sancho helped Chelsea win Conference League During his season-long loan at Stamford Bridge, Sancho scored five goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions. He featured in 41 matches across all competitions. His contributions helped Chelsea qualify for the Champions League and win last month's Conference League final against Real Betis. Despite these achievements, Chelsea couldn't agree on personal terms with Sancho for a permanent move, leading to him returning back to Old Trafford.