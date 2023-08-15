Serie A 2023-24: 5 midfielders to watch out for

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 15, 2023 | 01:57 pm 2 min read

Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined AC Milan from Chelsea for £15m plus add-ons

The Serie A has been one of the most competitive leagues in recent times with four different winners in the last four seasons. While the winners have changed in the last four seasons, one thing that has remained constant in these years is the emergence of exceptional midfielders. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, here are five midfielders to watch out for.

Eljif Elmas, Napoli

Napoli's Eljif Elmas was a pivotal player in their success last season. The Macedonian has shown great promise at the heart of the midfield for Partenopei. Elmas is versatile and has a great technique to fulfill different roles in midfield. He returned with six goals and mustered three assists in the 2022-23 Serie A. He created 27 chances while clocking 88.11% passing accuracy.

Houssem Aouar, AS Roma

Houssem Aouar has joined Roma on a free transfer from Lyon. The 24-year-old midfielder is a creative genius who is brilliant in tight spaces near the final third. He didn't have the best outing last time, a season marred with injuries and wavering form. He played 16 Ligue 1 matches last season, scoring once. Aouar created six chances and boasted 82.37% passing accuracy.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, AC Milan

Ruben Loftus-Cheek joined AC Milan from Chelsea for £15m plus add-ons. He featured in 25 Premier League matches for Chelsea as a fringe player. He provided one assist and created 16 chances. Loftus-Cheek won 92 ground duels, completed 12 interceptions, and 33 take-ons. He has the physicality, power and great dribbling skills to become a complete midfielder.

Adrien Rabiot, Juventus

Adrien Rabiot is a multi-faceted midfielder who had a decent last outing for Juventus in the Serie A. Rabiot played 32 league matches while scoring eight goals and four assists. He also created 31 chances. The 28-year-old can slot in a number six and can also play a more attacking role if needed. He boasts 83.63% passing accuracy and won 136 ground duels.

Nicolo Barella, Inter Milan

One of the most underrated midfielders in the world, Nicolo Barella has grown from strength to strength at Inter Milan. The 26-year-old featured in 35 matches in 2022-23 Serie A, netting six goals and six assists, while creating 55 chances. Barella has exceptional passing range, clocking 85.03% passing accuracy. He can also be feisty in possession winning 135 ground duels and completing 41 take-ons.

