Premier League 2023-24, Manchester United pip Wolves 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Edited by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 15, 2023 | 03:26 am 3 min read

Raphael Varane scored a header in the 76th minute

Manchester United overcame Wolves 1-0 at home to start their Premier League 2023-24 season with a much-needed three points. United were lackluster in the first half and didn't improve much in the second until Raphael Varane scored a header in the 76th minute. Erik ten Hag's men were pushed until the end but Wolves failed to take their chances. Here are further details.

Key numbers for the two teams

As per Opta, United have lost just one of their last 13 home league games versus Wolves (W9 D3). Following their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have now lost six of their last seven games against the Red Devils.

Here are the match stats

Wolves had 23 attempts but only six were on target, while United clocked 15 attempts while three were on target. In terms of possession, the hosts were marginally ahead with 51% and completed 457 passes and 82% passing accuracy. United won eight corners.

Wan-Bissaka was immense for United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his presence felt by providing the perfect assist for Varane's solitary goal in the game. As per Squawka, this was his first goal involvement in 41 games. He was also very active in defense with two shots blocked, two clearances, and two tackles won while winning four ground duels. Wan-Bissaka completed 40 passes with an impressive 91% passing accuracy.

23 attempts by Wolves!

As per Opta, Wolves' tally of 23 shots was the second-highest by an away team in the Premier League at Old Trafford since the 2003-04 season. Only Chelsea in November 2005 have attempted more shots in a Premier League away game against United. The Blues tallied 25 shots in that match. Surprisingly, Chelsea also lost that match 1-0.

A fine debut for Andre Onana

Andre Onana was superb on debut for Manchester United as he kept a clean sheet and became the 11th United goalkeeper to register a clean sheet. The Cameroonian custodian was the first since Joel Pereira in 2017. He kept a clean sheet against Crystal Palace. As per Statman Dave, Onana made six saves, completed four long balls and had 67% passing accuracy.

Nunes, Neto run the show for Wolves

Matheus Nunes was daunting for Wolves. As per Opta, he clocked the most most duels (14), completed most take-ons (5), most interceptions (4) and also won most fouls (4). Meanwhile, Pedro Neto created the most chances (4) and also had two attempts on target.

How did the match pan out?

United started the game decently and Marcus Rashford even forced a save from Jose Sa but as the first half went on they were scrappy and Wolves dictated terms. Matheus Cunha struck the post in the 50th minute and kept irritating United with his marauding runs. Both sides had some chances but it was Varane's killer instinct that saw him grab the 76th-minute winner.

More match stats

Manchester United have won more Premier League opening-day fixtures than any other team (21). Wolves had six shots on target, the most by a visiting team in Premier League at Old Trafford without scoring since Chelsea in August 2019 (7 shots).

