David de Gea wins Premier League Golden Glove award: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 21, 2023, 04:17 pm 2 min read

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has won the Premier League 2022-23 Golden Glove award. De Gea has the most clean sheets this season (17) three above Liverpool's Alisson Becker (14). Notably, the Spaniard has two more games to play and can improve the count further. De Gea had a strong season with the glove and United as a team contributed to the win.

De Gea's numbers in the Premier League 2022-23 season

In 36 appearances this season, De Gea has made 95 saves. He has clocked 12 punches, 14 high claims, four catches, and 12 sweeper clearances. The Spaniard has 17 clean sheets as stated, besides conceding 41 goals. He has also accounted for two errors leading to a goal. In terms of saves, De Gea is joint-eighth with Brentford's David Raya leading the line (152).

The second-highest number of saves in Premier League history

De Gea is placed fourth in terms of Premier League clean sheets of all time, managing 147 so far. Petr Cech leads the tally with 202 clean sheets. The former Atletico Madrid player is second on the list of making the most saves in PL history. De Gea has made 1,151 saves and is only behind Ben Foster (1,248).

De Gea's overall Premier League stats

De Gea has made 413 appearances, making 1,151 saves and conceding 444 goals. He has saved four penalties, besides clocking 136 punches, 208 high claims, and 113 sweeper clearances. Notably, he has made 17 errors leading to a goal, besides scoring one own goal.

Two Golden Glove awards for De Gea

De Gea has pocketed his second Golden Glove award (also in 2017-18). He has won one Premier League Player of the Month award (January 2022), besides one Save of the Month award. De Gea has won one Premier League title in 2012-13.

Manchester United are closing in on top-four finish

Manchester United are closing in on a top-four finish and need one point from their remaining two games to qualify for the Champions League next season. United beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Saturday to get to 69 points from 36 games. They claimed their 21st win in the Premier League 2022-23 season. United have two home games coming up (Chelsea and Fulham).