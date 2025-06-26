Cristiano Ronaldo set to extend Al-Nassr stay: Decoding his stats

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of extending his contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, BBC Sport reported. The 40-year-old Portugal captain's current deal is set to expire at the end of June. However, sources close to the matter have indicated that a two-year extension is in its final stages. This comes after a season where he scored 35 goals in 41 matches and won the league's Golden Boot award for top scorer. Here are the details.

Speculation surge Ronaldo's social media post sparked departure rumors Ronaldo's post on social media, "the chapter is over," after Al-Nassr's last Saudi Pro League game of the season last month had sparked rumors of his departure. FIFA President Gianni Infantino even suggested that Ronaldo could join a team participating in the Club World Cup after Al-Nassr failed to qualify for the extended tournament in the US. However, Ronaldo denied these claims saying he had rejected offers from teams involved.

Future prospects Ronaldo likely to stay in Saudi Arabia After helping Portugal win the UEFA Nations League two weeks ago, Ronaldo seems to have decided to stay in Saudi Arabia. He is also said to be contemplating making his own sports investments in the Gulf nation. The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward had joined Al-Nassr in 2023 after his contract with Manchester United was terminated.

Managerial shift Al-Nassr part ways with manager Pioli On Wednesday, Al-Nassr parted ways with Italian manager Stefano Pioli after less than a year in charge. The former AC Milan boss had guided them to a third-placed finish last season in the Saudi top flight, 13 points behind champions Al-Ittihad. Following Pioli's exit, Ronaldo took to social media to thank him for his services.

Stats Ronaldo owns 99 goals for Al-Nassr In 111 matches for Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has scored 99 goals. He finished with 35 goals from 41 matches in the 2024-25 season across all competitions. Notably, he managed 25 goals in the Saudi Pro League last season. In the 2023-24 season, Ronaldo bagged 50 goals in 51 games. 35 of his goals came in the Saudi Pro League from 31 games. Before that, he scored 14 goals in 19 matches in the 2022-23 season. 14 of his goals came in SPL. Overall in the SPL, Ronaldo has made 16 assists.