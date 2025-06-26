Jayden Seales claims his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats
What's the story
West Indies pacer Jayden Seales was simply brilliant versus Australia on Day 1 of the 1st Test match at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Seales picked figures worth 5/60 in 15.5 overs to pick his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests. His spell alongside a four-fer from Shamar Joseph helped West Indies bowl the Aussies out for 180 in 56.5 overs. Here are the details.
Wickets
Seales stands tall for WI
Joseph and Seales were brilliant atop to reduce Australia to 22/3 in the 16th over. Seales dismissed Josh Inglis after Joseph had sent back Sam Konstas and Cameron Green. Thereafter, Usman Khawaja and Travis Head added 89 runs for the 4th wicket. Joseph broke the stand before Seales got crucial wickets of Alex Carey. He then cleaned up the tail to stand tall.
Numbers
Seales averages 19.03 on home soil
Playing his 19th Test, Seales has raced to 80 wickets at 21.62. As mentioned, he picked his 3rd five-wicket haul. As per ESPNcricinfo, Seales picked his maiden fifer versus the Aussies. He owns 6 scalps from 2 matches versus Australia at 28.83. In 14 home Tests, Seales has picked 63 wickets at 19.03. All his three five-wicket hauls have come on home soil.