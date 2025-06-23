3 players who can become Bangladesh's next Test captain

Najmul Hossain Shanto is likely to step down as Bangladesh's Test captain after the ongoing two-match series against Sri Lanka . A close source confirmed this development to Cricbuzz on Saturday. While no official announcement has been made yet, it is believed that Shanto is unhappy with recent developments , particularly his removal as ODI captain. Here we look at the players who can become Bangladesh's next Test skipper.

#1 Mehidy Hasan has led Bangladesh before Earlier this month, the BCB replaced Shanto with Mehidy Hasan Miraz as the ODI captain. If Shanto decides to relinquish Test leadership, Mehidy could be a top contender for that position as well. Having played 53 Tests, the all-rounder is an experienced campaigner. Moreover, he is Bangladesh's third-highest wicket-taker in the format with 205 scalps at 32. He also boasts over 2,000 Test runs. Notably, Mehidy also stood in as captain for the two-Test series against West Indies last year.

#2 Can Mominul Haque get another stint? Mominul Haque led Bangladesh 17 times in Test cricket between 2019 and 2022. Though he stepped down from the post after managing just three wins in these games, BCB can ask Mominul for a second stint at the helm. With 4,591 runs from 72 Tests at 37.02, Mominul is Bangladesh's fourth-highest run-getter in the format. Moreover, he is just 33 and has been a Test match specialist in recent years.