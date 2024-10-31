Summarize Simplifying... In short The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has dismissed 11 directors, including ex-president Nazmul Hassan, due to non-attendance, while three others resigned amid political unrest.

BCB ousts 11 directors for non-attendance, including ex-president Nazmul Hassan

By Parth Dhall 01:49 pm Oct 31, 202401:49 pm

What's the story The Bangladesh Cricket Board has sacked 11 of its directors for their regular absence from board meetings. The decision is in accordance with the board's constitution, which allows the same after the officials miss three-plus consecutive meetings. BCB President Nazmul Hassan and Bangladesh Premier League Chairman Sheikh Sohel are also among the sacked directors. Manzur Kader, AJM Nasir Uddin, Anwarul Islam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury, Ismail Haider Mallick, Tanvir Ahmed, Obeid Nizam Gazi Golam Murtoza, and Nazib Ahmed are the others.

Resignations

Three additional directors resign from BCB

Apart from the 11 dismissals, three more BCB directors have resigned from their posts - Naimur Rahman, Khaled Mahmud, and Enayet Hossain Siraj. The departures come in the wake of political unrest after a student uprising overthrew the Awami League government on August 5. The dismissed and resigned directors have remained inactive since then.

Political ties

BCB's connection with Awami League and future plans

Notably, many of the sacked directors were associated with the Awami League. Nazmul Hassan was the sports minister, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury an MP, and Nasir Uddin was a former Chattogram mayor during the party's 15-year rule. Sohel and Nazib Ahmed are Sheikh Hasina's (the ex-PM) relatives. After these exits, only 10 directors are left on the board. The BCB could form a constitution amendment committee headed by director Nazmul Abedeen to review and suggest amendments to its existing constitution.

Leadership change

BCB elects new president amid organizational changes

After forming an interim government on August 8, the remaining BCB directors elected ex-Bangladesh captain Faruque Ahmed as their new president. Renowned coach Abedeen also bagged a director's position. They replaced Jalal Yunus who resigned and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam who was removed as director. Despite the changes, the BCB is determined to successfully host the 11th Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 edition with Bangladesh Government's support. The tournament will begin on December 30.