Summarize Simplifying... In short Gary Kirsten, former coach of Pakistan's white-ball cricket team, resigned due to disagreements with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over team selection and captaincy.

Critic Basit Ali blames PCB's chief for Kirsten's exit, accusing him of removing those who voice dissent.

Following Kirsten's departure, Jason Gillespie, who recently led Pakistan to a Test series win over England, will take over as coach for the upcoming Australia tour.

Kirsten resigned as Pakistan men's white-ball head coach

Gary Kirsten's resignation: Basit Ali blames PCB for coach's departure

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:08 am Oct 29, 202410:08 am

What's the story Former Pakistan cricketer, Basit Ali, has slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after Gary Kirsten's resignation as the men's white-ball head coach. Ali claims that Kirsten was forced to resign after he disagreed with PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi over the selection of the team captain. The controversy emerges after Pakistan's recent 2-1 series victory against England at home.

Coaching stint

Kirsten's tenure and T20 World Cup disappointment

Kirsten, a former South African cricketer who coached India to victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup, was appointed by the PCB in April this year. However, his tenure was marred by disappointment when as Pakistan were eliminated from the T20 World Cup in the group stage. This setback has been emphasized as a major event during Kirsten's time as head coach.

Criticism

Ali criticizes PCB chief over Kirsten's resignation

Ali has accused PCB chief Naqvi of sacking those who speak up. He said on his YouTube channel, "Mohsin Naqvi has come with a lot of power. The coaches, selectors and managers are being removed." He further claimed Kirsten's exit was because he disagreed with the board over the appointment of Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan's new white-ball captain.

Dispute details

Kirsten's disagreement over captaincy and team selection

Ali disclosed that Kirsten had recommended a different player for the captaincy role and another player for inclusion in the team. However, both suggestions were rejected by the PCB. This disagreement is believed to have led to Kirsten's decision to resign from his position as head coach of Pakistan's white-ball cricket team.

New coach

PCB announces Gillespie as Kirsten's replacement

After Kirsten's resignation, the PCB has announced Test coach Jason Gillespie will assume his role for the upcoming Australia tour. Gillespie, who joined as red-ball coach alongside Kirsten, recently guided Pakistan to a historic Test series win over England. The victory was Pakistan's first at home since 2021.

Responses

Reactions to Kirsten's resignation and PCB's decision

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was disappointed to see Pakistan cricket lose Kirsten, calling it a step backward. On the other hand, ex-Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez slammed the PCB for the way it handled the situation, calling it "Total Incompetence #Chaos." The reactions highlight the controversy surrounding Kirsten's exit and the PCB's decision-making process.