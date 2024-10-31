Summarize Simplifying... In short South Africa's cricket team made history by hitting 17 sixes in a single innings, the third-highest ever in men's Test cricket.

Key players Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, and Wiaan Mulder led the charge, contributing significantly to the team's total score.

This record-breaking performance has put South Africa in a strong position in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh and could potentially boost their chances of reaching their first ICC World Test Championship final. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

South Africa posted 575/6d in the first innings

South Africa shatter 14-year record with 17 sixes against Bangladesh

By Parth Dhall 01:38 pm Oct 31, 202401:38 pm

What's the story South Africa cricket team have created a new record by smashing 17 sixes in an innings in the ongoing 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. The Proteas eclipsed their previous record of 15 sixes set against the West Indies in 2010. The record-breaking performance helped them post an imposing 575/6d in the first innings. Here are the key stats.

Global ranking

SA's record-breaking performance ranks third

South Africa's feat of hitting 17 sixes in a single innings now stands as the third-highest ever in men's Test cricket. The record is currently held by New Zealand, who smashed a staggering 22 sixes against Pakistan back in 2014. This puts the Proteas's latest achievement among some of the most memorable performances in the history of international cricket.

Player performances

Key contributors to South Africa's record-breaking innings

Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, and Wiaan Mulder were key to South Africa's record-breaking effort as they smashed 4 sixes each. Tristan Stubbs and Senuran Muthusamy also played crucial roles with 3 and 2 sixes, respectively. De Zorzi's brilliant innings of 177 runs was a major contributor to the team's intimidating total score.

Match dominance

South Africa dominate 2nd Test against Bangladesh

South Africa's record-breaking performance has put them in the driving seat in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh. The team's total score of 575/6d was strengthened by Mulder's unbeaten 105 off 150 balls and Muthusamy's contribution of an unbeaten 70. Their dominance continued into the bowling phase with Kagiso Rabada, the newly-crowned number one Test bowler, taking a fifer. Bangladesh were bowled out for 159 before receiving the follow-on.

Championship aspirations

South Africa eye ICC World Test Championship final

South Africa could boost their chances of making it to their maiden ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final with a series sweep over Bangladesh. The Proteas currently occupy the fifth spot on the table but could have a top-two finish and qualify for next year's final with favorable results in their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.