Teams scoring 200-plus runs most times in Men's T20 cricket

What's the story India trounced Bangladesh in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad. Sanju Samson's brilliant 111 off 47, Suryakumar Yadav's 75 off 35, and Hardik Pandya's cameo saw India post a massive total of 297/6. With this score, India have now posted a 200+ score 37 times in Men's T20 cricket. We present, teams who have scored 200-plus most times in Men's T20 cricket

India - 37 times

As per Cricbuzz, the Indian cricket team had previously touched the 200-run mark 36 times before their recent onslaught. However, after their 297/6 against Bangladesh, the team now holds the record for the most 200+ team totals in addition to posting the highest score by a Test-playing nation in T20Is. Notably, India have won 31 of these 37 matches (one tied, five lost).

Somerset - 36 times

The Somerset Men's team are second on the list, having scored 200+ runs in T20s 36 times from 2004 to 2024. Their most recent 200+ score was recorded on September 5, 2024, against Northamptonshire (215/3) in the T20 blast quarter-final. Notably, Somerset have won 31 of these matches. Their highest T20 score is 265 against Derbyshire in 2022.

Chennai Super Kings - 35 times

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a team playing in the Indian Premier League, are third on the list with 35, 200+ matches from 2008 to 2024. CSK last touched the 200+ mark during the 2024 IPL season, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 28 (212/3) winning by 98 runs. However, CSK have won 27 of these matches (eight losses). The team's highest total is 246/5.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - 33 times

Another IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) make it to the list, whilst hitting the 200+ run mark 33 times from 2010-2024. RCB have won 22 of the 33 matches (nine losses), with their highest score being 263/5, against Pune Warriors India on April 23, 2013. Notably, RCB's most recent 200+ score of 218/5 was achieved on May 18, 2024, against Chennai Super Kings.