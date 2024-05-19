Next Article

Kohli scored 700-plus runs in IPL 2024 league stage (Source: X/@IPL)

Virat Kohli scripts these records in IPL 2024 league stage

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:52 am May 19, 202410:52 am

What's the story Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked a spot in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season after defeating Chennai Super Kings in their last league-stage fixture. Batting talisman Virat Kohli was pivotal to RCB's resurgence as he constantly made his bat talk. He finished the league stage of the season with 708 runs. Let's decode the records he broke in the league stage.

#1

Kohli joins Gayle on this list

Kohli became the second batter to score 700-plus runs on two separate instances (973 in 2016 and 708 in 2024) after Chris Gayle (733 in 2012 and 708 in 2013). Kohli averages 64.36 in IPL 2024. He has hammered five fifties and a ton. The legendary batter owns 37 sixes and 59 fours. His strike rate is also an impressive 155.60.

#2

Second-most fours, third-most sixes

During the virtual qualifier against CSK, Kohli became the second player to surpass 700 IPL fours after Shikhar Dhawan (768). Kohli now owns 702 fours and 271 maximums. Earlier in the season, Kohli became just the third player to complete 250 IPL sixes after Gayle (357), Rohit Sharma (280), and AB de Villiers (251).

#3

Kohli surpasses 3,000 IPL runs at the Chinnaswamy

Kohli became the first batter in the history of IPL to score 3,000 runs at a venue. The 35-year-old surpassed 3,000 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli owns 3,040 runs at the Chinnaswamy from 89 IPL games at 40.53. Rohit (2,295 at Wankhede Stadium) is the only other batter with 2,000-plus IPL runs at a venue.

#4

First player with this feat

Kohli became the fourth player to feature in 250 IPL matches (now 251). He joined the likes of MS Dhoni (264), Rohit (257), and Dinesh Karthik (256) in terms of IPL matches played. However, Kohli remains the only player to represent only one franchise since the inaugural IPL season (2008) - RCB.

#5

1,000-plus runs against three teams

The league stage of IPL 2024 saw Kohli complete 1,000 IPL runs against CSK and Punjab Kings. He has now raced to 1,053 and 1,030 runs against the two sides, respectively. As the batting talisman also boasts 1,057 runs against DC, he is now the only batter with over 1,000 IPL runs against three different sides.

#7

Most runs, most tons in IPL

Kohli became the first batter to complete to complete 7,500 runs in T20 cricket. He has now raced to 7,971 runs in the competition. The 35-year-old also became the first player to hammer eight IPL tons. His tally of nine centuries in T20 cricket is now the third-most for any batter.

#6

Kohli scripts these T20 records

Kohli became the first Indian and fifth player overall to accomplish 12,500 T20 runs (now 12,702). He also became the third batter to accomplish 100 50-plus scores in the tournament. The batter now owns 96 fifties and nine tons. Kohli (408) became the second Indian batter after Rohit to accomplish 400 T20 sixes.