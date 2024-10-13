Summarize Simplifying... In short Mauricio Pochettino kicked off his tenure as the US men's soccer team coach with a win, setting his sights on the 2026 World Cup.

Despite a successful start, Pochettino acknowledges there's room for improvement and emphasizes patience as the team, including star player Christian Pulisic, adapts to his management.

The team is now gearing up for a friendly match against Mexico, amidst injuries ruling out several regular players.

Pochettino is off to a winning start (Photo credit: X/@USMNT)

Mauricio Pochettino starts USA managerial reign with victory: Details here

By Rajdeep Saha 01:05 pm Oct 13, 202401:05 pm

What's the story Mauricio Pochettino, the new manager of the United States men's national soccer team, marked his debut with a 2-0 win over Panama. The match was held in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 12. AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah scored the first goal early in the second half while PSV striker Ricardo Pepi added a second goal in stoppage time to seal the deal.

Team performance

Pochettino praises team's focus in debut match

Pochettino praised his team's focus and dedication during the match. "After a few days training with the team, I think it's amazing the way that we were focused and concentrated and tried to follow the plan," he said as per BBC. The Argentine coach stressed that this performance is just the beginning of a process leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

Coaching journey

Pochettino's journey and future plans with US men's soccer team

Pochettino was named head coach in September after Gregg Berhalter's sacking after a disappointing Copa America campaign. The US had lost to Panama in that tournament. The team is ranked 18th in the world and will co-host the next World Cup with Canada and Mexico. "There are many things to improve, to correct, but this is the beginning of a process that has to arrive in 2026 [at the World Cup] in the best condition," he said.

Upcoming match

US men's soccer team prepares for Mexico match

The US will take on Mexico next in another friendly on Tuesday in Guadalajara. Pochettino emphasized that patience is key as he works with his new squad. "Of course, soccer is all about competing and winning," he said, adding that fans need to realize that adaptation takes time. Injuries have ruled out many regulars, including Tim Weah, Sergino Dest, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, and Folarin Balogun.

Team dynamics

Pochettino's roster and player perspectives on new management

Pochettino's roster also features Christian Pulisic, who has been in good form at AC Milan this season. Pulisic called his first training camp under Pochettino "intense." He was hopeful about building chemistry within the team: "We want to win both games... but the main thing is getting to know each other." Defender Tim Ream also echoed this sentiment, saying Pochettino's message revolves around winning while instilling a strong mindset among players.