Mauricio Pochettino starts USA managerial reign with victory: Details here
Mauricio Pochettino, the new manager of the United States men's national soccer team, marked his debut with a 2-0 win over Panama. The match was held in Austin, Texas on Saturday, October 12. AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah scored the first goal early in the second half while PSV striker Ricardo Pepi added a second goal in stoppage time to seal the deal.
Pochettino praises team's focus in debut match
Pochettino praised his team's focus and dedication during the match. "After a few days training with the team, I think it's amazing the way that we were focused and concentrated and tried to follow the plan," he said as per BBC. The Argentine coach stressed that this performance is just the beginning of a process leading up to the 2026 World Cup.
Pochettino's journey and future plans with US men's soccer team
Pochettino was named head coach in September after Gregg Berhalter's sacking after a disappointing Copa America campaign. The US had lost to Panama in that tournament. The team is ranked 18th in the world and will co-host the next World Cup with Canada and Mexico. "There are many things to improve, to correct, but this is the beginning of a process that has to arrive in 2026 [at the World Cup] in the best condition," he said.
US men's soccer team prepares for Mexico match
The US will take on Mexico next in another friendly on Tuesday in Guadalajara. Pochettino emphasized that patience is key as he works with his new squad. "Of course, soccer is all about competing and winning," he said, adding that fans need to realize that adaptation takes time. Injuries have ruled out many regulars, including Tim Weah, Sergino Dest, Tyler Adams, Gio Reyna, and Folarin Balogun.
Pochettino's roster and player perspectives on new management
Pochettino's roster also features Christian Pulisic, who has been in good form at AC Milan this season. Pulisic called his first training camp under Pochettino "intense." He was hopeful about building chemistry within the team: "We want to win both games... but the main thing is getting to know each other." Defender Tim Ream also echoed this sentiment, saying Pochettino's message revolves around winning while instilling a strong mindset among players.