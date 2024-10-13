Summarize Simplifying... In short The second Test between Pakistan and England will be played on the same pitch in Multan, due to renovations at the original venue in Karachi.

England, leading the series 1-0, is hoping for a low-scoring match and the return of Ben Stokes could be a game-changer with spin expected to play a major role.

The first Test saw England secure a comprehensive win over Pakistan, with a record-breaking innings of 82 runs.

The first Test ended in an innings defeat for Pakistan

Pakistan to reuse Multan pitch for 2nd Test against England

Pakistan will be using the same pitch in Multan for the second Test against England. This comes after their innings defeat in the first Test. As per ESPNcricinfo, to prepare the pitch for reuse, industrial-sized fans were set up at both ends during optional training sessions on Sunday. The groundstaff also heavily watered the pitch after the conclusion of the initial Test.

Pitch inspection

Pakistan's coach and captain inspect pitch

Pakistan's coach Jason Gillespie and captain Shan Masood checked the pitch on Sunday morning. Gillespie had a long chat with Tony Hemming, the PCB's Australian head curator. The bowlers' footmarks from the first Test looked dry and cracked. These were further dried by the fans and scorching sunlight.

Game plan

England's strategy and Stokes's potential return

The decision to play on the same strip could also pave way for England to include Ben Stokes in their line-up, as spin is expected to play a major role in this match. Stokes has been increasing his bowling workloads over the last week and bowled at full pace in the nets on Sunday morning. This means he could be fit for a comeback and serve as a third seamer if required.

Match expectations

England anticipate 'result wickets' in 2nd Test

After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, England is hoping for "result wickets" and a low-scoring match when the second Test starts Tuesday. The first Test saw 1,599 runs scored for 26 wickets, averaging 61.5 runs per wicket. Chris Woakes said the pitch offered little assistance to bowlers while Kevin Pietersen called it a "bowlers' graveyard" on Twitter and suggested reusing it for the second Test.

Venue shift

Venue change for 2nd Test due to renovations

Originally, the second Test was to be held in Karachi but has been moved to Multan due to renovations at the National Stadium. The PCB intends to give it a "major facelift" ahead of next year's Champions Trophy. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium was also ruled out for this series. Although it is rare for back-to-back Tests to be held at the same venue, ICC regulations only mandate "the best possible pitch and outfield conditions," with no mention of a fresh surface.

ENG beat PAK

Record-breaking England thrash Pakistan in Multan Test

The England cricket team recorded a comprehensive innings win over Pakistan in the Test series opener in Multan. The game was truly a spectacle for cricket fans as England declared their innings at a mammoth 823/7. Notably, this score was posted in response to Pakistan's first-inning score of 556/10. The hosts were bundled out for 220 in the third innings, handing England a win on the final day.