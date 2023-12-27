Boxing Day Test: Australia tighten grip over Pakistan

Pakistan trail by 124 runs (Source: X/@ICC)

Australia have tightened their grip over Pakistan in the ongoing second and Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The visiting team bowlers did well early on Day 2 as Australia were folded for 318 after electing to bat first. In reply, Pakistan finished the day at 194/6 with Abdullah Shafique and skipper Shan Masood scoring fifties. Masood's team has some work to do.

Australia folded for 318

The Aussies resumed at their overnight score at 187/3. While Marnus Labuschagne carried on well and scored 63 runs, Travis Head (17) could only add eight runs to his overnight score. Mitchell Marsh also contributed with 40 runs. However, the lower-order Aussie batters could not contribute much. The home team lost their last five wickets for just 43 runs.

Comprehensive show from Pakistan bowlers

Pacer Aamer Jamal, who dismissed Steve Smith on Day 1, got the key wicket of Labuschagne on Day 2. Pat Cummins was his other victim as he finished with 3/64. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi (2/85), Mir Hamza (2/51), and Hasan Ali (2/61) claimed two wickets apiece. The remaining wicket went to off-spinning all-rounder Agha Salman (1/45).

A fine knock from Labuschagne

Labuschagne tackled the Pakistan bowlers brilliantly and ended up scoring 63 off 155 balls. He has raced to 679 Test runs against the Pakistan team at 48.50. The tally includes two fifties and a couple of tons. Overall, he has raced to 3,870 runs in 45 Test matches at 52.29. The tally includes 17 fifties and 11 tons.

Pakistan lose momentum after fine start

Responding to Australia's total, Pakistan lost their first wicket with 34 runs on the board as Masood arrived. He joined forces with opener Shafique as the duo added 90 runs. Though both batters scored fifties, the visitors lost momentum thereafter as Cummins claimed three quick wickets. Nathan Lyon also dismissed a couple of batters while Josh Hazlewood took one wicket.

Fourth 50-plus score against Australia for Shafique

Shafique tackled the Aussie bowlers brilliantly and ended up scoring 62 off 109 balls. This was Shafique's third Test fifty against the Aussies as the tally also includes a solitary ton. During the course, he also raced past 500 (503) Test runs against Australia. He has overall amassed 1,326 runs in 16 Tests at 49.11. The tally includes four tons and five fifties.

Maiden Test fifty as captain for Masood

Masood smoked his maiden Test fifty as Pakistan captain. He ended up scoring 54 off 76 balls. The veteran batter has now raced to 1,683 runs from 32 Tests at an average of 28.52. The tally includes four tons and eight half-centuries. The left-handed batter has 242 Test runs against Australia at 34.57.