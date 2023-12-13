Decoding Mitchell Starc's stellar Test stats against Pakistan at home

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:30 am Dec 13, 202309:30 am

Mitchell Starc has claimed 42 Test wickets against Pakistan (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australia will expect their frontline pacer Mitchell Starc to put his best foot forward against Pakistan in the highly anticipated three-match Test series, starting December 14 in Perth. Starc has a stellar record in Tests against Pakistan and will look to continue on that momentum. The veteran left-arm pacer is in good form and can trouble a lot of Pakistani batters. Here's more.

Starc has claimed 28 wickets against Pakistan at home

Starc has played five Test matches against Pakistan at home, scalping 28 wickets at an average of 25.53. The southpaw has been brilliant against the Men in Green with the best figures of 6/66. Overall, Starc is Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker against Pakistan at home. He is only behind legends like Dennis Lillee (68), Glenn McGrath (47), and Shane Warne (45).

Starc closing in on 50 Test wickets against Pakistan

Starc has featured in 11 Tests against Pakistan, returning with 42 wickets at an average of 31.11. He owns four four-wicket hauls along with a fifer. The left-arm seamer has scalped 50-plus wickets against only England in this format (97 wickets). On Pakistan soil, Starc played three Test matches, scalping eight wickets. He has claimed six wickets against them in three Tests in UAE.

A look at Starc's overall Test numbers

Starc has been a mainstay for Australia in Tests since making his debut in 2011 against NZ in Brisbane. He has scalped 333 wickets from 82 Tests at an average of 27.60 (5W: 14, 4W: 18). Starc also owns two 10-wicket hauls. The 33-year-old has claimed 197 wickets in 45 home Tests. Overall, he is the fifth-highest wicket-taker for Australia.

Third-highest wicket-taker among left-arm pacers in Tests

The veteran Australian has claimed 333 wickets across 82 Tests and is the third-highest wicket-taker among left-arm speedsters in the longest format. Starc is only behind legendary speedsters like Pakistan's Wasim Akram (414) and Sri Lanka's Chaminda Vaas (355).

200 Test wickets loading for Starc at home!

Starc has been brilliant in home conditions for Australia. The 33-year-old has returned with 197 wickets from 45 Tests at an average of 26.29. Seven of his fifers have come in home Tests (10W: 1). At home, he is only behind the likes of Warne (319), McGrath (289), Nathan Lyon (238), and Lillee (231) among the Aussies.