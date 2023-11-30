Lancashire sign Nathan Lyon for the 2024 season: Details

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Lancashire sign Nathan Lyon for the 2024 season: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 04:37 pm Nov 30, 202304:37 pm

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon will ply his trade for Lancashire (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon will ply his trade for Lancashire in the 2024 season. The veteran spinner will be available for all the competitions through the summer. Lyon had a brief taste of the County Championship with Worcestershire during the 2017 season. He helped them to win the Division Two title. Lyon will join Lancashire after the Australian 2023-2024 summer of cricket. Here's more.

2/4

This is an exciting opportunity for me, says Lyon

After signing his contract, Lyon said "This is an exciting opportunity for me, and I am really looking forward to heading over to England for a full season of county cricket with Lancashire." Lyon added he loves playing cricket in England and he is keen to improve and learn. He also wants to pass on some of the experiences gained over the years.

3/4

Lyon claimed 88 scalps in WTC 2021-23 cycle

Lyon is a three-time Ashes winner with the Aussies and also impressed largely in his side's ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 trophy win. Lyon claimed the most wickets in the WTC 2021-23 cycle. He scalped 88 wickets at 26.12. Lyon holds the record for the third-most Test wickets taken by an Australian bowler with 496 dismissals in 122 matches, at an average of 31.

4/4

733 wickets in FC cricket

In 202 First-Class appearances to date, Lyon has claimed 733 wickets at an average of 33. He has also made his presence felt with 90 dismissals in List A cricket and 57 in T20 matches.