VHT 2023: Rajasthan's Rahul Chahar scalps 5/41 against Uttar Pradesh

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:40 pm Nov 27, 202306:40 pm

This is Rahul Chahar's fourth List A fifer (Photo credit: X/rdchahar1)

Rahul Chahar was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan in Round 3 of the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy against Uttar Pradesh. The leggie spun his web around the opposition batters and finished with 5/41 from 8.5 overs. His heroic bowling performance saw Uttar Pradesh collapse for 151, which allowed Rajasthan to register a 60-run win. Here's more.

A match-winning fifer from Chahar

Chahar broke the crucial partnership between Priyam Garg and Sameer Rizvi by removing the latter. UP were 100/5 at that stage. Soon, he outfoxed Garg and Dhurv Jurel in a space of two overs. Later, he cleaned up the tail by removing Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kartik Tyagi. He removed both of them in a space of three balls in the 42nd over.

Fourth List A fifer for Chahar!

With this fifer, Chahar has raced to 90 wickets in 50 List A matches at an average of 23.48. He owns four five-wicket hauls in this format along with two four-fers. He has also featured in six T20Is and a solitary ODI for India. Chahar is the joint-highest wicket-taker in 2023 VHT with 10 wickets. He also scalped a fifer against Arunachal Pradesh.

A look at the match summary

Batting first, Rajasthan lost an early wicket, and though many batters got starts, none could hammer a big century. Abhijeet Tomar was the lone warrior with a gritty 50 as Rajasthan could only compile 211. Bhuvneshwar finished with 4/20. In reply, besides Garg (46), no other UP batter could touch the 30-run mark as they folded for 151 in 41.5 overs. Chahar claimed 5/41.

Joint-highest wicket-taker in 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Chahar has claimed 10 wickets in three matches in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is the tournament's joint-highest wicket-taker this season along with Vidarbha's Darshan Nalkande and Mumbai's Mohit Avasthi, who have also scalped 10 wickets. Only Chahar has claimed two fifers this season.