Uganda qualify for 2024 T20 World Cup; Zimbabwe knocked out

By Parth Dhall 03:46 pm Nov 30, 202303:46 pm

Uganda finished above both Zimbabwe and Kenya in the African Qualifiers

In a historic development, the Uganda cricket team has qualified for the 2024 ICC men's T20 World Cup. Uganda sealed the spot with a nine-wicket win against Rwanda in their final Africa Region Qualifier match. They finished above both Zimbabwe and Kenya, becoming the 20th side to seal the T20 WC berth. Earlier, Namibia went through after winning five matches in the African Qualifiers.

20 teams to feature in 2024 T20 WC

England, Pakistan, New Zealand, India, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands, and Sri Lanka secured their berths after finishing in the top eight of the 2022 T20 WC. Afghanistan and Bangladesh were next in the T20I Rankings. European Qualifiers: Ireland and Scotland. East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers: Papua New Guinea. Americas Qualifiers: Canada. Asian Qualifiers: Nepal and Oman. African Qualifiers: Namibia and Uganda. Hosts: West Indies and USA.

2024 T20 World Cup format

As per the 2024 T20 World Cup format, 20 teams will be divided into four groups of five each. The top two teams from each group will enter the Super Eights. The Super Eight stage will be further bifurcated into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from these groups will then advance into the semi-finals.