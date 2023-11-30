Sikandar Raza hammers his third successive T20I fifty: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:32 pm Nov 30, 202303:32 pm

Raza is Zimbabwe's second-highest run-getter in T20Is (Source: X/@ICC)

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza slammed a fine 82 against Kenya in the Match 19 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023. He has been in stellar form in the ongoing tournament as this was his third successive half-century. The veteran, who opened the batting, toiled the Kenya bowlers and scored runs all over the park. Here are his stats.

A stellar knock from Raza

Batting first in Windhoek, Zimbabwe were off to a flier as Raza and Tadiwanashe Marumani added 88 runs for the opening wicket. Raza was the aggressor in the partnership as he scored runs for fun. He recorded 42 more runs with Sean Williams before falling prey to NM Odhiambo. His 42-ball 82 powered Zimbabwe to 217/4. He smashed eight boundaries and a six.

Here are his overall T20I numbers

With 1,627 runs at 23.92, Raza is Zimbabwe's second-highest run-getter in the format (SR: 132.27). He scored 65 and 58 in his preceding two outings, against Nigeria and Rwanda, respectively. His overall tally includes 10 half-centuries with 87 being his best score. With the ball, he has scalped 50 wickets at 24.34. He owns two four-wicket hauls in the format.

Sikandar Raza's sensational run in 2022

Notably, Raza was Zimbabwe's highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in T20Is last year. He scalped 25 wickets in 24 games at a sensational economy rate of 6.13. The 37-year-old also took a four-fer last year. His tally of 735 T20I runs was the joint-fourth most for any batter last year. The dasher smashed five fifties in the format in 2022 (SR: 150.92).

Raza scripted history last year as he became the first player to score over 500 runs and take 25 wickets in T20Is in a calendar year. The veteran accomplished the feat during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.