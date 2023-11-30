Champions League: How Manchester United can gain R16 qualification? Explained

By Rajdeep Saha 03:04 pm Nov 30, 202303:04 pm

Bruno Fernandes has two goals and two assists in the UCL 2023-24 season (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United have shot themselves to be on the brink in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 group stage. After five matchdays, United are bottom of Group A behind Bayern Munich, FC Copenhagen, and Galatasaray. On matchday 5, United were held to a fascinating 3-3 draw by Turkish outfit Galatasaray, leaving them in disarray. United have the slightest of chances of progressing to the knockouts.

Why does this story matter?

After a 4-3 defeat to Bayern on matchday 1, United had numerous chances to seal a round of 16 qualification by now. They lost 3-2 to Galatasaray after leading at Old Trafford. A nervy 1-0 win followed against Copenhagen. In the reverse fixture, United were 2-0 and 3-2 up against Copenhagen but lost 4-3. And now, despite leading Galatasaray 3-1, they were held 3-3.

The situation of Group A

Bayern lead the proceedings in Group A with four wins and a draw. They had already gained R16 qualification on matchday 4. With a stunning 0-0 draw against Bayern on matchday 5, Copenhagen have secured five points and are second. Galatasaray, who kept United at bay twice, are third with 5 points. Lastly, United with four points remain bottom (W1 D1 L3).

How can United qualify for the round of 16?

United need to beat unbeaten Bayern at Old Trafford on matchday 6. It will help them get to seven points. A draw or defeat won't help Erik ten Hag's men as they will crash out. Besides, United need the other match between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray to end in a draw. If the other match is drawn, both teams will finish with six points.

Can United gain a Europa League ticket?

Manchester United can finish third and remain in Europe by gaining a playoff match in the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season. United need to beat Bayern to gain seven points. Whoever wins the match between FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray will join Bayern and the losing side will be demoted altogether. United just need to win their match and keep their Europa League hopes alive.

Where did United lose the plot?

After claiming a nervy 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen, United knew they could change the complexion by sealing victories away on matchdays 4 and 5. In both matches, United didn't get unfazed and dominated the show, getting the crucial early goals. However, both matches also saw United lose focus and composure, allowing the opponent teams to fight back. Individual mistakes and vulnerabilities cost United.

12 goals scored and 14 conceded

In the three away matches, United went on to both score and concede heavily. Across the three away matches, United scored three goals every match and yet didn't find a win. Meanwhile, they also shipped in 11 goals, including four in a match twice. Overall, United have conceded three-plus goals in four matches and 14 in total. The English club has scored 12 goals.

Unwanted records for United

As per Opta, United broke their record (11 in 1994-95) of conceding the most goals (14) after five matches in a Champions League campaign. United are the second side after Real Madrid in 2016-17 to fail to win two separate games in which they led by a 2-0 margin. After 20 games in all competitions, United have conceded 33 goals (their most since 1962-63).