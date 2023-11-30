24 majors, 400 weeks atop: Novak Djokovic's record-breaking 2023 season

Sports

By Parth Dhall 02:58 pm Nov 30, 202302:58 pm

Novak Djokovic won seven titles in 2023

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic ended what turned out to be a record-breaking 2023 season by winning the ATP Finals. The 36-year-old won the season-ending championships, thumping Jannik Sinner in the final. Djokovic, who recently celebrated his 400th week as the top-ranked ATP player, bagged a record seven titles in 2023. He also surpassed Rafael Nadal to record the most Grand Slam singles titles.

Djokovic's incredible run in 2023

Djokovic started 2023 by clinching the Adelaide International and the Australian Open. He lost in the Dubai semis before losing in the R16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Serbian lost in the quarters of the Srpska Open and Italian Open, respectively, before winning the French Open. Djokovic lost the Wimbledon final but won the Cincinnati Masters, US Open, Paris Masters, and the ATP Finals.

Djokovic started the year with 21 majors

Djokovic equaled Nadal in terms of Grand Slam titles (22) after winning the 2023 Australian Open. It was his 10th crown at this Slam (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023). The Serb eventually broke Nadal's record by winning his 23rd major title at the French Open. It was his third Roland Garros title.

Djokovic equals Margaret Court

Later in the year, Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam title after beating his rival Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. Djokovic now has the joint-most Grand Slam titles in tennis history (men or women), equalling Margaret Court (24). He also surpassed Serena Williams, who claimed 23 wins. Among men, Djokovic has two more titles than his arch-rival Nadal (22).

The only man with a triple career Grand Slam

After winning the US Open, Djokovic became the first player to attain the Triple Career Grand Slam (winning each of the four Grand Slams at least three times). Roy Emerson, Rod Laver, and Nadal have completed the Double Career Grand Slam.

At least three majors on each surface

During the season, Djokovic also became the first man to win at least three Grand Slams on each of the three surfaces (hard, grass, and clay). He broke a tie with Mats Wilander and Nadal (two majors each).

Djokovic surpasses legend Roger Federer

As per Opta, Djokovic has won three Grand Slam titles in a single season for the fourth time in his career (also in 2011, 2015, and 2021). Djokovic surpassed Swiss ace Roger Federer, who achieved this feat thrice in his illustrious career.

Reaching all four Grand Slam finals in 2023

Djokovic reached the finals of all four Grand Slams in 2023. He was stunned by Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling Wimbledon final. The former has qualified for every major final in a season for the third time in his career (2015, 2021, and 2023). He matched the feat of Federer, who did so in 2006, 2007, and 2009.

Other Grand Slam records scripted by Djokovic

At 36 years and 111 days, Djokovic has become the oldest winner of the men's singles title at the US Open. Djokovic featured in his record-extending 36th Grand Slam final, five more than second-placed Federer (31). Besides, the Serb broke Federer's record for reaching the most major semi-finals (46). The one at the US Open was Djokovic's 47th Grand Slam semi-final.

400 weeks and counting for Djokovic!

Earlier this year, Djokovic broke legend Steffi Graf's record for spending 377 weeks at number one in the tennis rankings (ATP or WTA). In March 2021, Djokovic surpassed Federer in terms of most weeks spent as the top-ranked male player. The latter did so for 310 weeks. In November 2023, Djokovic became the first-ever player to hit 400 weeks in this regard.

Djokovic, the year-end number one

Djokovic became the year-end number one player for a record eighth time. Notably, Sampras achieved this feat for six successive years between 1993 and 1998. Meanwhile, Djokovic reigned supreme for 11 weeks in 2023.

Seventh ATP Finals title

Djokovic won the ATP Finals crown after beating Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in the summit clash. Djokovic has now won the year-end championships seven times (in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022, and 2023). He was earlier tied with Federer, who won six honors in 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, and 2011. Notably, Ivan Lendl, and Pete Sampras won five such titles each.

98 ATP titles and counting

Djokovic extended his ATP Masters 1000 title record to 40 by winning the 2023 Paris Masters. He won his 98th ATP Tour honor after lifting the ATP Finals trophy, only behind Jimmy Connors (109) and Federer (103). As per Opta, Djokovic is the second man (Open Era) to win 55+ matches in a season after turning 35, after Ken Rosewall (in 1970 and 1973).