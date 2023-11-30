Decoding Deepak Chahar's sensational stats in powerplay (T20 cricket)

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Decoding Deepak Chahar's sensational stats in powerplay (T20 cricket)

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:56 pm Nov 30, 202301:56 pm

Deepak Chahar owns a hat-trick in T20Is (Source: X/@BCCI)

Experienced pacer Deepak Chahar has been added to India's squad for the final two T20Is against Australia. He has replaced Mukesh Kumar, who was granted leave for his marriage. Chahar is a proven star of the T20 format. He has particularly been brilliant with the new ball. He last played for India in December 2022. Here we decode his powerplay stats in T20 cricket.

2/5

Chahar owns 64 wickets in powerplay

Overall in T20 cricket, Chahar has 64 powerplay wickets in 95 innings at an economy of 7.7. The tally also includes 11 T20I wickets as his economy rate in this regard is an impressive 7.17. The 31-year-old overall owns 29 scalps in 24 T20Is (ER: 8.17). His figures of 6/7 against Bangladesh are the best bowling returns in T20Is (only full-member team players).

3/5

Most wickets in powerplay since IPL 2018

Chahar has been a menace with the new ball in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He joined Chennai Super Kings in 2018 and has scalped 71 wickets for the franchise. His tally of 52 powerplay scalps is the most for a bowler since IPL 2018. Chahar's tally of 53 powerplay scalps in IPL is only third to Bhuvneshwar Kumar (61) and Sandeep Sharma (55).

4/5

Most dot balls in powerplay in a single IPL season

Chahar recorded 162 dot balls in the Powerplay in IPL 2019. It is still the highest number of dot balls in powerplay overs in a single IPL season. Mohammed Shami is in second position with 152 dot balls in IPL 2023 for Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile, Praveen Kumar's 139 dot balls in IPL 2012 for Punjab Kings take the third spot.

5/5

Will Chahar be included in the XI?

Though Chahar has joined the squad, he is not an automatic inclusion in the XI. However, the team management can give him a go as several Indian bowlers have struggled in this series. Prasidh Krishna, who returned with 0/68 in four overs in his preceding outing, might make way for Chahar. Notably, the latter can also contribute with the bat.