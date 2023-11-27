GT trade out Hardik Pandya; Shubman Gill to lead: Analysis

By Parth Dhall

Shubman Gill will lead GT in IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans audaciously bagged the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2022 on their first attempt. Hardik Pandya led them to the title before helping them reach the finals in 2023 as well. However, GT will now miss the services of Pandya, who has been traded to Mumbai Indians in a cash-only deal. Shubamn Gill is their new leader for the 2024 season.

GT release eight players ahead of IPL 2024

Here are the players released by GT ahead of the 2024 IPL season: Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Dasun Shanaka, Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, and Pradeep Sangwan. Players traded in by GT: None. Players traded out by GT: Hardik Pandya.

Players retained, remaining purse and slots

Players retained by GT: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Josh Little, and Mohit Sharma. The Gill-led franchise has a remaining purse of Rs. 38.15 crore for the impending IPL auction. Slots available: 8 (2 overseas).

Pandya heads back to MI

Earlier this week, it was reported that Pandya is set to return to MI. However, the Titans named him in their official list of retained players on November 26. It was later confirmed that Pandya had moved to his former franchise. GT picked Pandya for Rs. 15 crore ahead of the 2022 IPL season. He has been traded to MI for the same price.

Gill to lead GT

GT signed Gill for Rs. 7 crore ahead of the 2022 season. In GT's title-winning season, he scored 483 runs in 16 matches. Gill finished with the most runs in IPL 2023 (890 runs, three centuries). As per Bharath Seervi, the Indian batter would become the ninth player aged 24 or less to lead an IPL franchise.

Gill ahead in the pecking order

Gill has had captaincy stints in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy. It is worth noting that he has been chosen ahead of experienced campaigners like Kane Williamson, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, and Wriddhiman Saha.

What next for GT?

GT have kept their core alive, which bolstered them in 2022 and 2023. They have released some pacers in the form of Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Dasun Shanaka, Shivam Mavi, and Pradeep Sangwan. The all-cash trade of Pandya has added a whopping Rs. 15 crore to GT's purse. With nearly Rs. 40 crore, they can plan a hefty deal or two.