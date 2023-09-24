2nd ODI: India slam their highest total versus Australia

2nd ODI: India slam their highest total versus Australia

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya September 24, 2023 | 06:20 pm 4 min read

India hammered their highest ODI score against Australia (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India have compiled 399/5 in their 50 overs against Australia in the second ODI at the Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh. Shubman Gill continued his splendid form with yet another century while Shreyas Iyer announced his comeback with a timely ton. Skipper KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav added the finishing touches to the innings with fiery half-centuries. Here's more.

India were 80/1 in the first Powerplay

India had a fantastic start to their innings despite losing Ruturaj Gaikwad (8) in the fourth over to Josh Hazlewood. Gill and Iyer batted brilliantly as they maneuvered the likes of Sean Abbott, Spencer Johnson, and Cameron Green with ease. Both the batters had a positive mindset and they punished the loose balls as India piled up 80 runs in the first 10 overs.

Iyer slams his third ODI century

Iyer was at his dominant best on the day as he punished the Australian bowlers. He kept chipping away with a boundary or two in every over. He slammed his century off only 86 balls as it was his third overall in this format and his first against Australia. Iyer has now amassed 1,753 runs in 46 matches at an impressive average of 46.13.

Iyer announced his comeback with this ton

Iyer has had a quest with his back injuries. He was ruled out of the 4th Test against Australia earlier this year and he hasn't featured since then. He suffered another back injury at the Asia Cup. Therefore this century will help him gain confidence.

Sixth ODI century for Gill

Gill has made it a habit of scoring tons as he registered his sixth in this format. He added exactly 200 runs with Iyer and brought up his century off 96 deliveries. Gill has now amassed 10 50-plus scores in ODIs in 2023. He has compiled 1,917 runs in 36 ODIs at an exceptional average of 66.10. He has smashed six centuries.

Five 50-plus scores in the last seven ODI innings

With this ton, Gill now owns five 50-plus scores in his last seven ODI innings. His last seven scores read 104, 74, 27, 121, 19, 58, and 67*. Gill (1,230) is the only batter with 1,000-plus ODI runs in 2023. He averages 72.35 in 2023.

Gill owns the second-best batting average in ODIs

Gill's current ODI average of 66.10 is the second-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. He is only behind the former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate (67). England's Dawid Malan (61.52) is the only other batter with a 60-plus average in this regard. Among Indians, Virat Kohli follows Gill on the list with an average of 57.38.

Iyer, Gill scripted this partnership record against Australia

Meanwhile, Gill and Iyer became only the fourth Indian pair to record a double-century stand against Australia in ODIs. They have joined VVS Laxman-Yuvraj Singh (213), Shikhar Dhawan-Kohli (212), and Kohli-Rohit Sharma (207). The Gill-Iyer stand is India's highest partnership versus Australia in home ODIs. Gill averages 67.84 in home ODIs. Against Australia, Gill has raced to 268 ODI runs at 44.66.

Consecutive fifties for Rahul

Rahul has been in sensational form as he slammed his second fifty of the series in as many matches. He reached his landmark in only 35 deliveries. Rahul's 38-ball 52 was laced with three maximums and three fours. He has amassed 2,265 runs in 60 matches at an average of 48.19. He has compiled 502 runs against Australia at 50.20 (50s: 5).

Expensive ODI debut for Johnson

Australian speedster Johnson made his ODI debut against India and he had a rough day. He conceded 61 runs from his eight overs at an economy of 7.63 without scalping a wicket. Hazlewood was the most economical bowler of the innings (1/62).

Highest ODI total versus Australia

Meanwhile, this was India's highest ODI total against the Aussies as the Men in Blue went past their 383/6 in the Bengaluru ODI in 2013. Overall, this was India's seventh-highest ODI score. India now have as many as seven totals of 350-plus in ODIs.

