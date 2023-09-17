Mohammed Siraj takes joint-quickest ODI fifer, scripts these records

Written by Parth Dhall September 17, 2023 | 05:52 pm 3 min read

Mohammed Siraj took his maiden ODI fifer (Image source: X/@ICC)

Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj ran through Sri Lanka's batting order in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. He took five of SL's first six wickets as the Lankans were reduced to 12/6 in the first Powerplay. Siraj took four of these wickets in one over, becoming the first Indian to do so in an ODI. Here are the stats.

Siraj enters record books

Siraj perturbed SL with his thunderbolts early on. His first over was a maiden as he swung the ball away. The right-arm pacer then dismissed Pathum Nissanka (first ball), Sadeera Samarawickrama (third), Charith Asalanka (fourth), and Dhananjaya de Silva (sixth) in his next over. Siraj, who conceded just four runs until then, became the first Indian to take four wickets in an over (ODIs).

Joint-quickest fifer in ODIs

On the fourth ball of his next over, Siraj dismissed SL skipper Dasun Shanaka to register his maiden ODI five-wicket haul. He completed his fifer in just 16 deliveries, the joint-quickest for a bowler in ODI cricket. He equaled the record of Sri Lankan legend Chaminda Vaas, who took a fifer in 16 balls against Bangladesh in 2003.

Siraj completes 50 ODI wickets

After dismissing Asalanka, Siraj completed 50 wickets in ODI cricket. Siraj took 29 games to accomplish the 50-wicket mark in ODIs. He became the joint-fourth-fastest Indian to the milestone, sharing the spot with fellow pacer Mohammed Shami. Ajit Agarkar (23 matches), Kuldeep Yadav (24), and Jasprit Bumrah (28) are the ones ahead of him in this regard.

Best bowling figures against SL in ODIs

Siraj's sixth wicket came in the form of Kusal Mendis (17). The former took 6/21 in seven overs, including a maiden. These are now the best figures against Sri Lanka in an ODI. He broke the record of Pakistan lagend Waqar Younis, who took 6/26 in Sharjah in 1990. Siraj's 6/21 are the third-best figures by an Indian seamer in ODIs.

Siraj attains another feat

As per Cricbuzz, Siraj has become the first Indian to take more than four wickets in the first 10 overs in an ODI (since 2002). This is the first instance of India taking six wickets in the first 10 overs in an ODI.

Other notable records scripted by Siraj

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Siraj has become the first Indian to take four wickets in an over in international cricket. Siraj has become the second-fastest to 50 ODI wickets in terms of balls. He took just 1,002 balls to get this feat. He is only behind Sri Lankan great Ajantha Mendis, who achieved this feat in just 847 balls.

