Kuldeep Yadav becomes third Indian spinner with this ODI record

Written by Parth Dhall September 11, 2023 | 11:51 pm 2 min read

Kuldeep Yadav took his second ODI fifer (Image source: X/@BCCI)

India thrashed Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four encounter at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The Men in Blue defended a mammoth 356/2 after rain pushed the match into the reserve day. Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav propelled India to their biggest ODI win over Pakistan by taking a five-wicket haul. Kuldeep became just the third Indian spinner with an ODI fifer against Pakistan.

Kuldeep breaks Pakistan's batting

While the batters put India on top in the first half, Kuldeep spun the Indians to victory with his vicious balls. The left-arm wrist-spinner took his first wicket of the match in the form of Fakhar Zaman. Kuldeep then dismissed Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Faheem Ashraf to record his second ODI five-wicket haul. Kuldeep conceded just 25 runs in eight overs.

Kuldeep enters this elite list

As mentioned, Kuldeep is just the third Indian spinner with a five-wicket haul against Pakistan in ODI cricket. Arshad Ayub (5/21 in 1988) and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar (5/50 in 2005) are the only other Indian spinners with this feat. This means Kuldeep is the only Indian spinner an ODI fifer against Pakistan in nearly two decades.

Kuldeep races to 146 ODI wickets

Kuldeep, who made his ODI debut in 2017, has now raced to 146 wickets in the format. In 87 ODIs, the left-arm wrist-spinner averages a brilliant 26.04. Kuldeep has an economy rate of 5.12. The tally includes six four-wicket hauls as well. The Indian spinner now has five wickets from 10 ODIs against Pakistan at an incredible average of 13.50.

A look at the match's summary

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill added 121 runs after Pakistan elected to field. Tons from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul then took India to 356/2. Pakistan missed injured Haris Rauf, who didn't bowl on the reserve day. While chasing, Pakistan lost Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam early. Kuldeep ran riot thereafter. Pakistan ended on 128/8 injured Rauf and Naseem Shah didn't bat.

