India vs Pakistan: Decoding Shaheen Afridi's stellar powerplay stats (ODIs)

Sports

India vs Pakistan: Decoding Shaheen Afridi's stellar powerplay stats (ODIs)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 02, 2023 | 05:06 pm 2 min read

Shaheen has taken 31 ODI wickets in powerplay (Source: X/@ICC)

Shaheen Afridi continued his exploits with the new ball in Pakistan's high-voltage clash against India in the 2023 Asia Cup. The left-arm speedster made the new ball talk and dismissed two of the world's best ODI batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, cheaply. Notably, he shattered the stumps on both occasions. Here we look at Shaheen's sensational powerplay stats.

A fiery spell from Shaheen

India opted to bat after winning the toss at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Shaheen made optimum utilization of the overcast conditions. He kept Rohit quiet and eventually dismissed him for 11 off 22 balls. In the seventh over, he dismissed Kohli, who could manage just four off seven balls. Shaheen delivered five overs in powerplay, returning with 2/15. He bowled two maidens.

Dismissed Rohit, Kohli for the second time

This is the second occasion of Shaheen dismissing both Rohit and Kohli in the same game. He did so in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup as well. While Rohit perished for a golden duck, Kohli made 57 off 49 balls in that duel.

29 ODI wickets in powerplay

Afridi's inswinging deliveries have particularly troubled right-handed batters in initial overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, 31 of his ODI wickets have been come in the powerplay overs. The young pacer has an average of 23.41 and an economy rate of 4.91 in this regard. No other Pakistan bowler has taken more powerplay wickets in ODIs since Shaheen's debut in the format in September 2018.

Here are his overall numbers

As far as his overall numbers are concerned, Shaheen has raced to 80 wickets in just 41 ODIs at an economy of 5.38. The tally includes five four-wicket hauls and a couple of fifers. 6/35 read his best figures in the format. His bowling average of just over 22.6 is the best among Pakistan pacers with 50 or more ODI wickets.

Share this timeline